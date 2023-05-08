Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Date And Time Out; Here's How To Check
The results will be declared during office hours and will be available for download on the board's official website.
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the results for class 12th exams on Tuesday, May 9 for the Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational streams.
According to the official notification, the results will be declared during office hours and will be available for download on the board's official website www.mbose.in.
As per MBOSE, results can also be accessed from the websites mentioned below:
www.megresults.nic.in
www.meghalaya.shiksha
www.results.shiksha
www.jagranjosh.com
Here's How To Check And Download MBOSE HSSLC Board Result 2023:
Step 1: Visit the official website: www.mbose.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on result link
Step 3: Click on the MBOSE HSSLC result link
Step 4: Enter the required login credentials
Step 5: The result marksheet will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference
The Meghlaya Board conducted the HSSLC examinations for Class 12th from 15 March to 30 March this year.
Earlier, Meghalaya Board of School Education had asked the public to not fall for fake press releases circulating online regarding the exam results.
"The Press Release which is circulating in the social media dated 25th April, 2023 concerning SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) 2023 results is FAKE. The public are advised not to take note of the same. Once MBOSE decides to declare the results, wide publicity is usually given in the press and other media one or two days prior to the date fixed for the results," the board said in a statement.