Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Date And Time Out; Here's How To Check

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the results for class 12th exams on Tuesday, May 9 for the Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational streams.

According to the official notification, the results will be declared during office hours and will be available for download on the board's official website www.mbose.in.

As per MBOSE, results can also be accessed from the websites mentioned below:

www.megresults.nic.in

www.meghalaya.shiksha

www.results.shiksha

www.jagranjosh.com