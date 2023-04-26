'Mann Ki Baat @100' Conclave: List Of Eminent Personalities Who Will Attend The Event
The event will feature approximately 100 prominent individuals who have been mentioned by PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising a national conclave named 'Mann Ki Baat @100' to commemorate the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program.
The event will feature approximately 100 prominent individuals from across the country who have been mentioned by the Prime Minister in previous episodes. During the event, the attendees will share their experiences and views on various topics related to the development of the country.
According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the event will mark the release of two books by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. The first, a coffee table book on ‘Mann Ki Baat@100’, highlights the journey of 'Mann Ki Baat' and how the programme has resulted in the beginning of a new epoch in direct communication between the Prime Minister and the citizens.
The second book, 'Collective Spirit, Concrete Action' by S. S. Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati, documents the fascinating facets of PM Modi's ongoing conversations with the world's largest democracy, highlighting social, economic, environmental, cultural, health, and fitness issues that resonate with the very heart of our nation.
There will be 4 panel discussion sessions highlighting the wide-ranging themes of PM Modi's interactions during Mann Ki Baat. The sessions will be led by distinguished panels and showcase the far-reaching effects of Mann Ki Baat across various sectors in India.
Session One: 'Nari Shakti'
The discussion on the theme of 'Nari Shakti' will be moderated by renowned anchor and host, Richa Anirudh and enriched by panellists like
Kiran Bedi, IPS (retired) and former Lt. Governor, Puducherry
Deepa Malik, athlete
Dhimant Parekh, Founder and CEO, The Better India
RJ Nitin,
Raveena Tandon, actress
Nikhat Zareen, boxer
Poorna Malavath, mountaineer
Session Two: 'Virasat Ka Utthan'
The second session's theme is "Virasat Ka Uthan," which focuses on India's rich cultural heritage and its role in shaping the country's future. The panelists for this discussion include Ricky Kej, Jagat Kinkhabwala, Siddharth Kannan, Rochamliana, Palki Sharma, and Neelesh Misra as the moderator.
The session will explore how India's cultural legacy and how environmental conservation efforts can contribute to a brighter future for the country.
Session Three: 'Jan Samvad Se Atmanirbharta'
The third session titled 'Jan Samvad Se Atmanirbharta' will be moderated by Shradha Sharma, a renowned Indian entrepreneur. The session will focus on the concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat and how it has instilled self-confidence in every Indian.
The panelists for the session include Sanjeev Bhikchandani, R J Raunac, T. V. Mohandas Pai, Ravi Kumar Narra, and Mohd. Abbas Bhat. The session will explore the importance of Atmanirbharta and how it can strengthen India's economy and create more job opportunities.
Session Four: 'Ahwan Se Jan Andolan'
The last session titled 'Ahwan Se Jan Andolan' will discuss various important campaigns that originated from the 'Mann ki Baat' platform.
The session will be moderated by RJ Sharad and will feature speakers like Aamir Khan, Dr. Shashank R. Joshi, Deepmala Pandey, Karishma Mehta, and Prof. Najma Akhtar. These speakers will discuss the impact of campaigns like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and other campaigns that have inspired people to take action on important issues.
'Mann Ki Baat' has been a popular program since its inception in 2014, with PM Modi using it as a platform to connect with the people of India and address various issues. The program is broadcasted on All India Radio, and also available on various digital platforms.