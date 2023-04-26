'Mann Ki Baat @100' Conclave: List Of Eminent Personalities Who Will Attend The Event

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the event will mark the release of two books by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. The first, a coffee table book on ‘Mann Ki Baat@100’, highlights the journey of 'Mann Ki Baat' and how the programme has resulted in the beginning of a new epoch in direct communication between the Prime Minister and the citizens.

The second book, 'Collective Spirit, Concrete Action' by S. S. Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati, documents the fascinating facets of PM Modi's ongoing conversations with the world's largest democracy, highlighting social, economic, environmental, cultural, health, and fitness issues that resonate with the very heart of our nation.