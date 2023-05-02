Mahatma Gandhi's Grandson Dies At 89: Know Everything About Arun Manilal Gandhi
Arun Manilal Gandhi passed away on May 2, 2023.
Mahatma Gandhi's grandson and author-social activist, Arun Manilal Gandhi passed away today on May 2, 2023 at the age of 89.
Son of Arun Manilal Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi took to Twitter to announce the sad demise of his father
Here is what you need to know about the social activist and author.
Who Was Arun Manilal Gandhi
Arun was born in South Africa in Durban on April 14, 1934 to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala and followed his late grandfather's footsteps as a socio-political activist.
Arun Gandhi married Sunanda, a nurse, in 1957. They had two children, Tushar Gandhi, and Archana, before her death in 2007. In 1987, the couple moved to US and established the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence in 1991 at Christian Brothers University in Memphis.
In 1997, the couple started the Gandhi Legacy Tour of India and later added the Gandhi Lifescapes Tour of India and the Gandhi Satyagraha Tour of India. He penned several books such as A Grandfather Gandhi, Legacy of Love: My Education in the Path of Nonviolence, Poverty & Politics in India, and The Gift of Anger: And Other Lessons From My Grandfather Mahatma Gandhi
His funeral will be held today in Kolhapur.