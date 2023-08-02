Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange & Yellow Alert For These Regions In Maharashtra
IMD shared a list of regions where there is a chance of heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, take a look.
After the heavy rain spells in Maharashtra in the month of July, August is bringing a bit of relief for the citizens. In a recent press release by India Meteorological Department (IMD) they shared a forecast for Maharashtra for the next six days where they have stated 'Moderate to heavy rainfall' for some districts in Maharashtra.
Regions marked with Yellow alert will receive moderate to heavy rainfall where as regions marked with orang alert will likely receive isolated very heavy spells of rainfall.
Here is the rainfall forecast for the next six days in Maharashtra.
August 2
Moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of Konkan-Goa.
Moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
Light to Moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra.
August 3
Moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of Konkan-Goa.
Moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers very likely to occur at many places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra.
Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
August 4
Moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of Konkan-Goa.
Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places in the districts of Madhya Maharashtra, at a few places in the districts of Marathwada.
August 5
Moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of North Konkan.
Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa, at many places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra, at a few places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra and at isolated places in the district of Marathwada.
August 6
Light to Moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of Konkan-Goa.
Light rain is very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Madhya Maharashtra and at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada.
August 7
Light to Moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of Konkan-Goa.
Light rain is very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Madhya Maharashtra and at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, (BMC) has communicated that it is taking all the measures to keep Mumbai clean and sharing a report of water stock in the seven lakes everyday that is the supplying water in Mumbai.