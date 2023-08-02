Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange & Yellow Alert For These Regions In Maharashtra

After the heavy rain spells in Maharashtra in the month of July, August is bringing a bit of relief for the citizens. In a recent press release by India Meteorological Department (IMD) they shared a forecast for Maharashtra for the next six days where they have stated 'Moderate to heavy rainfall' for some districts in Maharashtra.

Regions marked with Yellow alert will receive moderate to heavy rainfall where as regions marked with orang alert will likely receive isolated very heavy spells of rainfall.

Here is the rainfall forecast for the next six days in Maharashtra.