Madhya Pradesh: Cheetah 'Uday' translocated from South Africa dies at Kuno National Park

A cheetah that was brought to India from South Africa died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) on Sunday.

The deceased cheetah named 'Uday' was six years old, news agency PTI reported. The reason for death is yet to be ascertained, MP's principal chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife, J S Chauhan said.

“During the inspection in the morning, a cheetah brought from South Africa was found dull with head down following which veterinarians attending him alerted senior officials and the feline was taken out from the large enclosure for treatment. Unfortunately, around 4 pm, the cheetah passed away,” J S Chauhan told PTI.