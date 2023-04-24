Madhya Pradesh: Cheetah 'Uday' translocated from South Africa dies at Kuno National Park
The deceased cheetah was six years old and the reason for death is yet to be ascertained.
A cheetah that was brought to India from South Africa died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) on Sunday.
The deceased cheetah named 'Uday' was six years old, news agency PTI reported. The reason for death is yet to be ascertained, MP's principal chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife, J S Chauhan said.
“During the inspection in the morning, a cheetah brought from South Africa was found dull with head down following which veterinarians attending him alerted senior officials and the feline was taken out from the large enclosure for treatment. Unfortunately, around 4 pm, the cheetah passed away,” J S Chauhan told PTI.
J S Chauhan while speaking to ANI said that he has requested the Central govt to decide on another suitable habitat for Cheetahs and it is risky to keep all of them in one place.
Last month, another Namibian cheetah Sasha passed away due to a kidney ailment.
Uday was among the first batch of 12 cheetahs (7 males, 5 females) that were translocated from South Africa to India on February 17, 2023. Before that, PM Modi released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia at KNP on September 17, last year.