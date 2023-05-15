Madhya Pradesh Board Class 5th & 8th Results To Be Announced; Here’s How To Check MP Board Results 2023
MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the results at a press conference in Bhopal.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce board exam results for Class 5th and 8th on Monday at 12:30 pm.
à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤£à¤¾à¤® ,à¤µà¤°à¥à¤· à¤à¤° à¤à¥ à¤²à¤à¤¨ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤®à¤ à¤à¤¾..— à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¤°à¤¸à¤¿à¤à¤¹ à¤ªà¤°à¤®à¤¾à¤° (@Indersinghsjp) May 14, 2023
à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ 15 à¤®à¤,à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¹à¤° 12:30 à¤¬à¤à¥ à¥¤
à¤®à¤¹à¤°à¥à¤·à¤¿ à¤ªà¤¤à¤à¤à¤²à¤¿ à¤¸à¤à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨,à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¤à¥à¤²à¤¸à¥ à¤¨à¤à¤° ,à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤² à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ 5 à¤µà¥à¤ à¤à¤µà¤ 8 à¤µà¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤£à¤¾à¤® à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤·à¤£à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¥¤
MPBSE Class 5 and 8 Results 2023: How To Check Results?
Visit the MPBSE’s official website --
On the homepage, there is a specific notification of Important Notices, click on it.
You will be directed to the latest results.
Click on the Class 5 and 8 results and you will be directed to a new page.
Enter the roll number and you can check the results.
If you can't find the Important Notices section, then check the Important Links section and click on Results.
You will be directed to a new page, that highlights results.
Click on Class 5 and 8 results, enter your roll number, and you will be led to the scoreboard.
The Class 5th and 8th exams were held in April 2023. More than 8.65 lakhs and 7.70 lakhs students appeared for Class 5 and Class 8 exams respectively.
Students who have issues with results can apply for re-evaluation on the board’s official website between May 16-May 30.