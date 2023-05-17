Leh Airport Resumes Operations Of Commercial Flights Day After IAF Aircraft Stuck On Runway
The development comes after several flights to and from the Leh airport were cancelled on Tuesday
Leh Airport has announced that its runway is now available for aircraft operations and all commercial flights will be operating as per schedule.
This comes after several flights to and from the Leh airport were cancelled on Tuesday as Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster was stuck on the runway due to a technical issue.
"JULLEY!!! With the continuous efforts of concerned agencies, it is informed that RWY is now available for operations of Aircrafts. Hence, all commercial flights will be operating on 17.05.2023 as per schedule. Wishing you all a very happy journey," Leh Airport said in a tweet at 2:37 AM on Wednesday.
JULLEY!!!— Leh Airport (@LehAirport) May 16, 2023
With the continuous efforts of concerned agencies, it is informed that RWY is now available for operations of Aircrafts.
Hence, all commercial flights will be operating on 17.05.2023 as per schedule.
Wishing you all a very happy journey.
Several passengers had taken to Twitter to complain about the situation.
Sir, we truly regret the inconvenience. While it is never our intent to disrupt the travel plans of our flyers, however, all flight operations to/ from Leh are affected due to operational reasons beyond the control of the airline. <1/2>— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 16, 2023
Mr Jana, we understand how you must be feeling! However, please know that certain unavoidable circumstances lead to such delay/cancellation. While we check with our team we'd request you to connect with our airport team for alternate arrangements. ~Linda— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 16, 2023