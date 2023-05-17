Leh Airport Resumes Operations Of Commercial Flights Day After IAF Aircraft Stuck On Runway

Leh Airport has announced that its runway is now available for aircraft operations and all commercial flights will be operating as per schedule.

This comes after several flights to and from the Leh airport were cancelled on Tuesday as Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster was stuck on the runway due to a technical issue.

"JULLEY!!! With the continuous efforts of concerned agencies, it is informed that RWY is now available for operations of Aircrafts. Hence, all commercial flights will be operating on 17.05.2023 as per schedule. Wishing you all a very happy journey," Leh Airport said in a tweet at 2:37 AM on Wednesday.