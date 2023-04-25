BQPrimeNationNarendra Modi In Kerala Live: PM Flags Off The Kerala Vande Bharat Express
Narendra Modi In Kerala Live: PM Flags Off The Kerala Vande Bharat Express

PM Narendra Modi will flag off the Kerala Vande Bharat Express today at 10:30 AM

25 Apr 2023, 10:11 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vande Bharat Express Train</p></div>
Vande Bharat Express Train
LIVE FEED
PM Narendra Modi Flags Off The Kerala Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi flagged off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station a few moments ago.

PM Modi Arrives At Thiruvananthapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Thiruvananthapuram a short while ago. He was welcomed by KeralaGovernor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, CM Shri Pinarayi vijayan , Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and Lok Sabha MP Shri Shashi Tharoor .


Kerala All Set To Welcome PM Modi with Traditional Dance Performance

Ministry of Railways shared a glimpse of the Mohiniyattam Dance being performed before the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express

PM Narendra Modi In Kerala

Narendra Modi will also be laying foundation for the redevelopment of three railway stations. And later will also inaugurate Kochi Water Metro. Here's all you need to know about the Kochi Water Metro project

Kerala All Set To Welcome Its New Vande Bharat Express

Kerala fame Kathakali and Mohiniyattam dancers perform synchronizing their movements to the tune of Panchavadyam music - A glimpse of the festivities at Tiruvananthapuram Central ahead of Vande Bharat launch today







