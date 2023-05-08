KCET 2023 Admit Card: How To Download KCET 2023 Hall Ticket?

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the admit card for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 in a day or two. The exam will be conducted on May 20 and May 21 and the Kannada language Test will be held on May 22.

As per reports, the provisional answer key will be released on May 25. The results are expected to be declared in June.

Candidates who are appearing for the KCET 2023 can download their hall tickets from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in