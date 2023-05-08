KCET 2023 Admit Card: How To Download KCET 2023 Hall Ticket?
The exam will be conducted on May 20 and May 21 and the Kannada language Test will be held on May 22.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the admit card for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 in a day or two. The exam will be conducted on May 20 and May 21 and the Kannada language Test will be held on May 22.
As per reports, the provisional answer key will be released on May 25. The results are expected to be declared in June.
Candidates who are appearing for the KCET 2023 can download their hall tickets from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in
How To Download KCET 2023 Admit Card?
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://kea.kar.nic.in./
Step 2: Click on the KCET 2023 Admit Card link on the home page
Step 3: Enter credentials and submit it
Step 4: The admit card will be shared on the screen
Step 5: Click on download to get a soft copy
Students can print a hard copy for their convenience during exams.
KCET 2023 exam will be held in two sessions. The morning shift will begin at 10:30 AM and end at 11:50 AM. On the other hand, the second shift will be conducted between 2:30 PM–3:50 PM.
As per media reports, last year a total of 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the KCET 2023 exam.
According to the information on KEA's official website, the Government of Karnataka established Common Entrance Test Cell in year 1994 for conducting of entrance test and determine the eligibility/merit, for admission to the first year or first semester of full-time professional courses for Government share of seats in Medical, Dental, Indian systems of medicine and Homeopathy, Engineering / Architecture Courses, Farm Science i.e, B.sc. (Agriculture), B.sc. (Sericulture), B.sc (Horticulture), B.sc(Forestry), B.sc. Agri Bio Tech, BHSc.(Home Science), B.Tech (Agri. Engg), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.FSc.(Fisheries), B.Tech (Food Science & Tech)., B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op), B-Pharma, Pharma-D Courses.