Karnataka Elections 2023: How To Check Your Name In Voters' List And Which Documents Are Required For Voting

People in Karnataka will cast their vote on Wednesday, May 10 to elect a new state government. Campaigning for the elections ended on Monday with the BJP, Congress and the JD (S) trying their best to seek people's support. Now, ahead of the all-important voting day, it is necessary that voters keep their voter IDs and other important documents ready before reaching the polling booth.

An Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or Voting ID is one of the documents for establishing the identity of an elector at the time of voting. Voters must check their names in the voters' list to see whether they are eligible to vote or not. This can be done by entering the EPIC number or personal details. The EPIC number can be found on the Voting ID.