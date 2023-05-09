BQPrimeNationKarnataka Elections 2023: How To Check Your Name In Voters' List And Which Documents Are Required For Voting
Karnataka Elections 2023: How To Check Your Name In Voters' List And Which Documents Are Required For Voting

09 May 2023, 11:24 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational Image. Source: PTI</p></div>
Representational Image. Source: PTI
People in Karnataka will cast their vote on Wednesday, May 10 to elect a new state government. Campaigning for the elections ended on Monday with the BJP, Congress and the JD (S) trying their best to seek people's support. Now, ahead of the all-important voting day, it is necessary that voters keep their voter IDs and other important documents ready before reaching the polling booth.

An Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or Voting ID is one of the documents for establishing the identity of an elector at the time of voting. Voters must check their names in the voters' list to see whether they are eligible to vote or not. This can be done by entering the EPIC number or personal details. The EPIC number can be found on the Voting ID.

How To Check Name In Karnataka Voters' List? 

  1. Go to Election Commission of India's website - https://electoralsearch.in/

  2. Two options are visible on the screen - search by details and search by EPIC. No

  3. Enter the details in either section along with the captcha text and click on search.

  4. Your name along with details such as your polling station, assembly constituency etc will appear on the screen.

List Of Documents Required For Voting In Karnataka Elections 2023

As per the Election Commission of India, the Voter shall present his EPIC or any of the following identification documents approved:

  1. Aadhaar Card,

  2. MNREGA Job Card,

  3. Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office,

  4. Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour,

  5. Driving License,

  6. PAN Card,

  7. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR,

  8. Indian Passport,

  9. Pension document with photograph,

  10. Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, and

  11. Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and

  12. Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India

The total electorates in Karnataka are 5,21,73,579 crores of which males are 2.62 crores and females are 2.59 crores. According to CEC Rajiv Kumar, the number of first-time voters in Karnataka has gone up by 9.17 lakhs since 2018-19.

The Election Commission has set up 58,282 polling stations in the state where registered voters can vote from 7 am to 6 pm tomorrow.

There are 224 Assembly constituencies in the state and a party will need to win at least 113 seats to form its government. The counting of votes will take place on Saturday, May 13.

