Karnataka Elections 2023 Exit Poll Date And Time; Check What Opinion Polls Predicted

Voting is currently underway in Karnataka for all the 224 assembly constituencies. The fate of 2,615 candidates will be decided by more than 5 crore voters who will exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6 pm on Wednesday. 20.99% voter turnout has been recorded till 11 am in the state.

With the stakes being high in this election, the major political parties in contention--the BJP, Congress and JD(S)--and their candidates have made a strong pitch seeking to boost their prospects at the hustings.