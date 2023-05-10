Karnataka Elections 2023 Exit Poll Date And Time; Check What Opinion Polls Predicted
20.99% voter turnout has been recorded till 11 am in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023.
Voting is currently underway in Karnataka for all the 224 assembly constituencies. The fate of 2,615 candidates will be decided by more than 5 crore voters who will exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6 pm on Wednesday. 20.99% voter turnout has been recorded till 11 am in the state.
With the stakes being high in this election, the major political parties in contention--the BJP, Congress and JD(S)--and their candidates have made a strong pitch seeking to boost their prospects at the hustings.
Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: Date And Time
An exit poll is a survey of voters taken soon after they have voted in an election. Exit polls may not accurately predict the outcome of an election but many people look forward to it.
Meanwhile, Karnataka exit poll results will be out soon after the voting is over at 6 pm. Survey agencies tie up with various news channels to air the exit poll results.
Karnataka Opinion Poll 2023
The ABP-C-Voter opinion poll for the Karnataka Elections 2023 has predicted that Congress will win 110-122 seats and the BJP will win anything between 73 and 85 seats.
India TV-CNX opinion poll predicts that Congress can win 105 seats, and become the single largest party in the state while the BJP could win 85 seats. The opinion poll projected that JD(S) might win 32 seats.
India Today-CVoter survey predicts a defeat for the ruling BJP in the state.
The counting of votes will take place on Saturday, May 13 and the majority mark is 113 seats.
Over 58,000 polling booths have been set up across the state to conduct the polls. According to poll officials, elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state for the smooth conduct of elections and forces have been deployed from neighbouring states.