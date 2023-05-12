Karnataka Election Results 2023: Date, Time, Live Streaming And How To Check?
The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 will start at 8 am on Saturday.
Karnataka voted on Wednesday to elect 224 representatives in the Assembly Elections. The state registered a record voter turnout of 73.19%, according to election officials.
“Karnataka has created a new record for itself. Final voter turnout for Karnataka Election 2023 stands at 73.19%,” PTI quoted the Chief Electoral Office of Karnataka as saying.
Counting of votes will take place on Saturday, May 13 and the results will be announced after that. Check more details below.
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Date And Time
How To Check Karnataka Election Results 2023
Karnataka Election Results will be available in real-time on the Election Commission Website. Follow the steps below:
Visit the Election Commission of India's official website - https://results.eci.gov.in/
On the homepage, click on 'General Elections to Assembly Constituency May 2023'
You will see the result trends on your screen
BQ Prime will also keep users updated on the Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023.
How To Watch Karnataka Election Results Live?
Viewers can tune in to NDTV 24X7 for the fastest election results and in-depth analysis.
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
“Largely peaceful voting in all 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, and no repoll indicated in any of the 58,545 polling stations,” the Election Commission (EC) said on Wednesday night.
Several Exit Polls have predicted that Congress might have an edge in the southern state but may not cross the majority mark of 113 seats.
Meanwhile, HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular said on Thursday that they have received feelers from both Congress and the BJP. JD(S) leader Tanveer Ahmed told NDTV that the party has decided who they will partner with.
"The decision is done. It's taken. We will announce it to the public when it is the right time to," he said.
However, the BJP has maintained that there is "no question of coalition" with the JD(S).