Karnataka Election Results 2023: Date, Time, Live Streaming And How To Check?

Karnataka voted on Wednesday to elect 224 representatives in the Assembly Elections. The state registered a record voter turnout of 73.19%, according to election officials.

“Karnataka has created a new record for itself. Final voter turnout for Karnataka Election 2023 stands at 73.19%,” PTI quoted the Chief Electoral Office of Karnataka as saying.

Counting of votes will take place on Saturday, May 13 and the results will be announced after that. Check more details below.