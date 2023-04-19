Karnataka Election 2023: Full List Of BJP's Star Campaigners

On April 17, the BJP released the third list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. So far, the party has announced 222 candidates out of the 224 seats in the state assembly. BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's wife Manjula Aravind Limbavali will contest from Mahadevapura. The BJP also fielded General Secretary Mahesh Tenginkai from former CM Jagadish Shettar's Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. After being denied the ticket, Shettar joined Congress on Monday.

The party earlier announced its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls, denying tickets to seven sitting MLAs. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.