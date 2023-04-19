Karnataka Election 2023: Full List Of BJP's Star Campaigners
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others will campaign for the BJP for Karnataka polls.
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The 40-member list star campaigners include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, party president JP Nadda, veteran leader BS Yediyurappa, Smriti Irani, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman among others feature in the list.
Here Is The Full List Of BJP's Star Campaigners For Karnataka Elections
On April 17, the BJP released the third list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. So far, the party has announced 222 candidates out of the 224 seats in the state assembly. BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's wife Manjula Aravind Limbavali will contest from Mahadevapura. The BJP also fielded General Secretary Mahesh Tenginkai from former CM Jagadish Shettar's Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. After being denied the ticket, Shettar joined Congress on Monday.
The party earlier announced its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls, denying tickets to seven sitting MLAs. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.