Congress' Star Campaigners List For Karnataka Elections 2023

Total of 40 star Campaigners is out by Congress for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023

20 Apr 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Congress released the list of star campaigners who will look for votes from the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. The list includes the party president Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, state chief DK Shivakumar, LoP Siddaramaiah, Jagadish Shettar, Shashi Tharoor and others to campaign for the party.

There are a total of 40 star campaigners in the list in which Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is among the list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming election.

Here Is The Full List Of Congress' Star Campaigners For Karnataka Elections

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, state chief DK Shivakumar, LoP Siddaramaiah, Jagadish Shettar, Shashi Tharoor will campaign for the party

Former Karnataka CMs - Siddaramaiah and Jagdish Shettar will be able to seek the votes for Congress.

Election to the 224 member Karnataka Assembly is scheduled on 10th May, 2023 and the results will be declared on 13th May.

