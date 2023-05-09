Jan Suraksha Schemes Complete 8 Years, Finance Minister Sitharaman Highlights Achievements

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that social security (Jan Suraksha) schemes aim to provide essential financial services to individuals from underprivileged backgrounds, thereby reducing their financial vulnerability.

Speaking on the 8th anniversary of Jan Suraksha schemes launched by PM Narendra Modi, Sitharaman said, "It is encouraging to see that these schemes are being implemented through a targeted approach to maximise their reach."

Three Jan Suraksha schemes - Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) -- were launched on May 9, 2015.

Citing data, Finance Minister Sitharaman said that 16.2 crore, 34.2 crore and 5.2 crore enrolments have been done under PMJJBY, PMSBY & APY respectively till 26th April 2023.

On the PMJJBY scheme, the Finance Minister said it has provided crucial support to 6.64 lakh families who received claims for Rs. 13,290 crore.

Under PMSBY scheme, she said that more than 1.15 lakh families have received claims for Rs. 2,302 crore. For both PMJJBY and PMSBY schemes, the Finance Minister added that simplification of the claim process has resulted in speedier settlement of claims.