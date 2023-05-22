ISRO's Chandrayaan-3: Launch Date, Mission Objectives And Other Details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the second week of July.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

“Chandrayaan-3 mission is scheduled in July second week,” a senior official of ISRO told PTI last week.

As per the information available on ISRO's website, Chandrayaan 3 consists of Lander and Rover configuration and will be launched by LVM3 from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.