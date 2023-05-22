ISRO's Chandrayaan-3: Launch Date, Mission Objectives And Other Details
Chandrayaan 3 consists of Lander and Rover configuration and will be launched by LVM3 from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the second week of July.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.
“Chandrayaan-3 mission is scheduled in July second week,” a senior official of ISRO told PTI last week.
As per the information available on ISRO's website, Chandrayaan 3 consists of Lander and Rover configuration and will be launched by LVM3 from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Objectives
demonstrate Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface
To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and
To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
In March this year, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully completed the essential tests that validated its capability to withstand the harsh vibration and acoustic environment that the spacecraft would face during its launch, according to a PTI report.
About Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for Interplanetary missions.
ISRO's website states that the Lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.
"The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface. The main function of PM is to carry the LM from launch vehicle injection till final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit and separate the LM from PM," ISRO says.