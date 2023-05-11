ISRO Successfully Tests Intermediate Configuration Of 2000 kN Semicryogenic Engine
Tests commenced on Semicryogenic engine at IPRC, Mahendragiri on May 10
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a major milestone in its efforts to develop a 2000 kN semicryogenic engine, as it carried out the first integrated test on an intermediate configuration of the engine on May 10. The test was successfully conducted at the Semicryogenic Integrated Engine & Stage Test facility at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri.
ISRO commences testing its Semi-cryogenic engines.— ISRO (@isro) May 11, 2023
The very first test conducted on May 10, 2023, at IPRC, Mahendragiri, is successful.
A step towards developing a 2000 kN thrust engine for future launch vehicles. https://t.co/cFM5wmmMwk pic.twitter.com/t9b8u56WFg
The configuration, known as Power Head Test Article (PHTA), comprises all engine systems except the thrust chamber. The aim of the test was to validate the design of the propellant feed system, including low-pressure and high-pressure turbo-pumps, the gas generator, and control components.
More About Semi-Cryogenic Engines And ISRO Test Facility
The semicryogenic engine has been designed and developed by the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of ISRO with the participation of the Indian industry. The engine will power the booster stages of future launch vehicles and uses a Liquid Oxygen (LOX) Kerosene propellant combination.
The successful performance of the test article marks a major milestone before integrating the complete engine and its qualification. The test demonstrated the complex chill down operation, which lasted for around 15 hours, and was conducted successfully, meeting all the required conditions for engine start.
After the chill down of the LOX circuit, the feed circuit of kerosene was filled, and LOX was admitted into the gas generator by opening the injection valve. The successful performance of the test article helps derive the sequence of operations for further tests.
The newly commissioned test facility at IPRC, Mahendragiri, is equipped with a state-of-the-art PLC-based control system and data acquisition system. It is capable of testing semicryogenic engines up to 2600 kN thrust and will support the subsequent testing and qualification of the fully integrated semicryogenic engine and stage.
ISRO stated that the successful performance of the test facility and the power head test article in the first attempt is a significant achievement. Further tests are planned to be conducted to validate the design and performance of the engine, which is expected to contribute to India's future space missions.