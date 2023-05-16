IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking Timings, Charges, How To Book, And Cancellation Details

It can be challenging to get confirmed train tickets in India especially if you don't book them in advance. Earlier, people used to stand in long queues at railway stations to get Tatkal tickets for last-minute travel.

However, in this digital era, it has become very easy to book Tatkal tickets online with the help of IRCTC.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is a government platform that helps customers book train tickets. Read to know more about IRCTC Tatkal ticket bookings, timings, cancellation charges and more.