IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking Timings, Charges, How To Book, And Cancellation Details
Booking Tatkal tickets online has become very easy and convenient now. Here is all you need to know
It can be challenging to get confirmed train tickets in India especially if you don't book them in advance. Earlier, people used to stand in long queues at railway stations to get Tatkal tickets for last-minute travel.
However, in this digital era, it has become very easy to book Tatkal tickets online with the help of IRCTC.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is a government platform that helps customers book train tickets. Read to know more about IRCTC Tatkal ticket bookings, timings, cancellation charges and more.
IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Online Booking Timings
Tatkal ticket e-booking can be done 24 hours before the journey date. AC Class tickets (CC/2A/3A/3E/EC) can be booked from 10:00 hrs and non-AC Class tickets (FC/SL/2S) can be booked from 11:00 hrs.
For instance, if a customer has to travel on June 10, then they can look for tickets from June 9, 10:00 hrs for AC customers and 11:00 hrs for non-AC customers.
How To Book A Tatkal Ticket Online?
Step 1: Register on the IRCTC website -- or use the mobile app.
Step 2: Enter journey details such as date, class, starting location, and destination
(Do not forget to select the Tatkal option.)
Step 3: Click on search to find available train options
A list of available train options will be shared on the webpage. Customers can change timings and classes to search for alternative train options.
Step 4: Select the train and book the tickets
Step 5: Enter passenger details, mobile number, and captcha and submit
Step 6: Make payment and submit
After successful payment, customers can see eTicket on the screen, and click on the print option to get a hard copy.
What Are the Charges For Tatkal Tickets?
Tatkal Ticket Cancellation Charges
No refund is provided on confirmed Tatkal tickets, according to the information on IRCTC's website. Refunds on waitlisted and contingent Tatkal tickets are as per current Railway rules as charges will be deducted. The portal permits partial cancellation of Tatkal eTickets.