International Day of Families 2023: Date Theme, History, Significance
The International Day of Families is celebrated on May 15 to raise awareness of the importance of families
The International Day of Families is an annual observance celebrated on May 15 by the United Nations to raise awareness of the importance of families. The purpose of this day is to alsopromote the well-being of family members.
International Day of Families 2023 Theme
The theme for the International Day of Families changes each year, with a focus on various aspects of family life. This year, in 2023, the International Day of Families 2023 theme is Demographic Trends and Families. According to the United Nations, the "International Day of Families focuses on the megatrend of demographic change and its impact on families". United Nations is organising an event to share learnings on the "current knowledge on demographic trends, including ageing and intergenerational solidarity, facilitate the analysis of their impacts on family life." The UN also recommends responsive family-oriented policies to respond to the needs of families around the world.
International Day of Families History
The International Day of Families was first observed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993. It was proclaimed by the United Nations with a resolution A/RES/47/237. The aim of this day was to provide an opportunity to reflect on the role of families in society. It also aimed to encourage governments, organisations, and individuals to take actions that support and strengthen families.
International Day of Families 2023 Significance
The significance of the International Day of Families is to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic, and demographic processes affecting families. The day aims to provide an opportunity to focus on the role of families in promoting education and health. It is a day to recognise the importance of families in providing care and support for their members especially in the times of crisis.
International Day of Families 2023: How To Celebrate
There are many ways to celebrate the International Day of Families. Here are some doable things that you can do at home with your family.
Spend time with your family.
Talk to your family about your honest feelings.
Raise awareness about the day by talking to your family.
Give a shoutout to your family on the social media.
Make sure to have a lunch or dinner with your family.
Get sweets at home to celebrate the day.
Give a group hug and click a picture to keep for good memories.