International Day of Families 2023: Date Theme, History, Significance

The theme for the International Day of Families changes each year, with a focus on various aspects of family life. This year, in 2023, the International Day of Families 2023 theme is Demographic Trends and Families. According to the United Nations, the "International Day of Families focuses on the megatrend of demographic change and its impact on families". United Nations is organising an event to share learnings on the "current knowledge on demographic trends, including ageing and intergenerational solidarity, facilitate the analysis of their impacts on family life." The UN also recommends responsive family-oriented policies to respond to the needs of families around the world.