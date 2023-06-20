Anand Mahindra Hails Indigo's Largest-Ever Aircraft Deal; Here's What He Had To Say
IndiGo makes history with an unprecedented order of 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft, surpassing all previous records
IndiGo, India's largest airline, made an unprecedented order of 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft, shattering all previous records and solidifying its position as a key player in the aviation industry.
The historic deal was announced at the prestigious Paris Air Show.
IndiGo has surpassed Air India's previous record-breaking order of 470 aircraft, catapulting the airline into a new realm of growth and expansion.
The order consists of various models from the highly acclaimed Airbus A320 family, known for their fuel efficiency, reliability, and passenger comfort.
Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, expressed his admiration for IndiGo's ambitious move through a tweet, emphasizing that India's air travel industry is set to experience extraordinary growth, exceeding global expectations.
Mahindra praised and congratulated Indigo calling the deal hugely inspiring and also lauding India's true economic potential. Here's what he said,
'Unrestricted aspiration & ambition. Hugely inspiring. But above all, based on sound logic since air travel in India is going to grow at a clip that will surprise the world. These are the signals of India finally living up to its true economic potential.
The monumental deal at the Paris Air Show has elevated IndiGo's orderbook to almost 1,000 aircraft.
This includes the addition of 500 new orders, in addition to the 480 previously placed. The order will ensure a steady stream of jets between 2030 and 2035, the airline said in a press release.
The scale of this fleet expansion demonstrates IndiGo's determination to capture a significant share of the Indian aviation market, which is poised to surprise the world with its exponential growth.
"We are looking to double in size and scale by the end of this decade—in other words, something that took us around 16 years will now be achieved in less than half of that timeframe"Pieter Elbers, Indigo CEO said during an investor call