Dwarka Expressway Will Be Completed By April 2024 Says Nitin Gadkari, Check Latest Construction Update
This will improve the connectivity of the people of Haryana & West Delhi to the Indira Gandhi International Airport
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said India's first elevated 8-lane access control Dwarka expressway of 29.6 km length will be almost completed in April 2024.
The Dwarka expressway is being built at a cost of Rs 9000 crore. According to an official press release, Gadkari said the 34 meter wide expressway is being constructed on 18.9 km single pillar in Haryana and 10.1 km long in Delhi.
During his inspection of the expressway, Gadkari was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinay Kumar Saxena, Union Minister of State General V.K. Singh, Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh, MP Pravesh Singh Verma, and MP Ramesh Bidhuri.
9000 à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤à¥à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤¸à¤µà¥ à¤¯à¤¹ 29.6 à¤à¤¿à¤®à¥ à¤²à¤à¤¬à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤²à¤¿à¤µà¥à¤à¥à¤¡ 8-à¤²à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¸ à¤à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤² à¤à¤à¥à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤¸à¤µà¥ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥, à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤£ à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤² 2024 à¤®à¥à¤ à¤²à¤à¤à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾à¥¤ à¤¹à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤£à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ 18.9 à¤à¤¿à¤®à¥ à¤¸à¤¿à¤à¤à¤² à¤ªà¤¿à¤²à¤° à¤ªà¤° 34 à¤®à¥à¤à¤° à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ 10.1 à¤à¤¿à¤®à¥ à¤²à¤à¤¬à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¹â¦ pic.twitter.com/0RCMzkknkS— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 18, 2023
During his interaction with media, Gadkari said the road network of this expressway is of four levels. He said flyover is being constructed over tunnel, underpass, grade road, elevated road and flyover.
A 3-lane service road is being constructed on both sides of the expressway, he said.
The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said the country's widest 8-lane tunnel of 3.6 km length is being built on this expressway in Delhi.
"This will improve the connectivity of the people of Haryana and West Delhi to the Indira Gandhi International Airport," he added.
Interacting with media on the progress of Dwarka Expressway, New Delhi. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti #DwarkaExpressway https://t.co/eYD5vEjazl— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 18, 2023
Dwarka Expressway: Current Construction Update
Dwarka Expressway is India's first elevated 8-lane access controlled expressway.
The expressway is being built at a cost of 9000 crores.
The Shiv Murti to Bijwasan section (5.9 km) has completed 60% of its construction at a cost of Rs 2507 crore.
The Bijwasan ROB to Delhi-Haryana border section (4.2 km) has completed 82% of its construction at a cost of Rs 2068 crore.
The Delhi-Haryana border to Basai ROB section (10.2 km) has completed 93% of its construction at a cost of Rs 2228 crore.
The Basai ROB to Kherki Daula (Cloverleaf Interchange) section (8.7 km) has completed 99% of its construction at a cost of Rs 1859 crore.
The expressway is using 2 lakh metric tonnes of steel, which is 30 times more than the steel used in the Eiffel Tower.
2 million cubic meters of concrete is being used, which is 6 times more than the concrete used in Burj Khalifa.
12,000 trees have been transplanted on the expressway, a first in the country.
The construction of Dwarka Expressway aims to alleviate the heavy traffic congestion between Delhi and Gurgaon, reducing traffic jams on this route.
Nitin Gadkari shared couple of videos on the current development status of the Dwarka Expressway.
à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤¨ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤à¥à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤¸à¤µà¥ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ 2507 à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤° 5.9 à¤à¤¿à¤®à¥ à¤²à¤à¤¬à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤ªà¥à¤° à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¸à¥ à¤¬à¤¿à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¨ à¤¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤¡ à¤à¤¾ 60% à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ 2068 à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤¤ à¤¸à¥ 4.2 à¤à¤¿à¤®à¥ à¤²à¤à¤¬à¥ à¤¬à¤¿à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¨ ROB à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥-à¤¹à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤£à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤¡ à¤à¤¾â¦ pic.twitter.com/r2DrC35jLh— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 18, 2023
à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤à¥à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤¸à¤µà¥ - 9000 à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤¬à¤¨ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤²à¤¿à¤µà¥à¤à¥à¤¡ 8-à¤²à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¸ à¤à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤²à¥à¤¡ à¤à¤à¥à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤¸à¤µà¥à¥¤ #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti #DwarkaExpressway pic.twitter.com/5nndghu6r3— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 18, 2023