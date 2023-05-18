Dwarka Expressway Will Be Completed By April 2024 Says Nitin Gadkari, Check Latest Construction Update

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said India's first elevated 8-lane access control Dwarka expressway of 29.6 km length will be almost completed in April 2024.

The Dwarka expressway is being built at a cost of Rs 9000 crore. According to an official press release, Gadkari said the 34 meter wide expressway is being constructed on 18.9 km single pillar in Haryana and 10.1 km long in Delhi.

During his inspection of the expressway, Gadkari was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinay Kumar Saxena, Union Minister of State General V.K. Singh, Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh, MP Pravesh Singh Verma, and MP Ramesh Bidhuri.