Indian Government To Investigate WhatsApp's Alleged Breach Of Privacy
The Indian government will examine claims that WhatsApp has been accessing users' microphones without their knowledge or consent

10 May 2023, 2:12 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Indian government has warned instant messaging platform WhatsApp for the second time to roll back its updated controversial privacy policy.</p></div>
The Indian government will examine an alleged breach of privacy by WhatsApp, wherein the messaging app is said to be accessing users' microphones without their knowledge or consent while they are asleep and their phones are not in use.

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, tweeted that the government considers this an "unacceptable breach and violation of #Privacy" and will take action on any privacy violation, even as the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is being prepared.

The announcement came after an engineer working with Twitter shared screenshots of his phone, which showed WhatsApp accessing and using his microphone at various times, even while he was asleep. This prompted several users, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, to express concern over the app's access to microphones. The Twitter engineer tweeted on 6th May.

WhatsApp India hasn't yet responded to Chandrasekhar's tweet.

WhatsApp, however, did respond to the issue in a tweet, stating that they had been in touch with the Twitter engineer who posted the screenshots and that they believe the issue is a bug on Android that misattributes information in their Privacy Dashboard.

The company stated that users have full control over how WhatsApp accesses the microphone in their device and that it only accesses it when a user is making a call or recording a voice note or video. WhatsApp added that these communications are protected by end-to-end encryption, meaning that WhatsApp cannot hear them.

The investigation into WhatsApp's alleged breach of privacy comes as the Indian government prepares to pass the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, which aims to regulate the collection, storage, and use of personal data by companies operating in India.

