India Achieves Huge Sanitation Milestone Under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen Phase II
India has achieved a major milestone under the Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin (SBM-G), the government said on Tuesday.
Half of the total villages in the country i.e., 50% villages have achieved ODF Plus status under phase II of the Mission.
An ODF Plus village is one which has sustained its Open Defecation Free (ODF) status along with implementing either solid or liquid waste management systems.
As on date, more than 2.96 lakh villages have declared themselves ODF Plus, which is a significant step towards achieving the SBM-G phase II goals by 2024-25, an official statement from Ministry of Jal Shakti said.
The table below shows the top performing states in terms of percentage of ODF Plus villages:
List of Top Performing States
These States & UTs have shown remarkable progress in achieving the ODF Plus status, and their efforts have been instrumental in reaching this milestone, the government statement said.
Of the 2,96,928 ODF Plus villages, 2,08,613 villages are ODF Plus Aspiring villages with arrangements for Solid Waste Management or Liquid Waste Management, 32,030 villages are ODF Plus Rising villages with arrangements for both Solid Waste Management and Liquid Waste Management and 56,285 villages are ODF Plus Model villages.
So far, 1,65,048 villages have arrangements for solid waste management, 2,39,063 villages have arrangements for liquid waste management, 4,57,060 villages have minimal stagnant water while 4,67,384 villages have minimal litter.
Major Components Of Phase-II Of SBM (G)
Sustaining Open Defecation Free Status (ODF-S)
Plastic Waste Management
Solid (Bio-degradable) Waste Management
Liquid Waste Management
Information Education and Communication/Behavior Change
GOBARdhan
Faecal Sludge Management
Capacity Building
Between 2014-15 and 2021-22, the Central Government has allocated a total of Rs. 83,938 crore to Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen The allocation for the year 2023-24 is Rs. 52,137 Crore.