India Achieves Huge Sanitation Milestone Under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen Phase II

India has achieved a major milestone under the Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin (SBM-G), the government said on Tuesday.

Half of the total villages in the country i.e., 50% villages have achieved ODF Plus status under phase II of the Mission.

An ODF Plus village is one which has sustained its Open Defecation Free (ODF) status along with implementing either solid or liquid waste management systems.

As on date, more than 2.96 lakh villages have declared themselves ODF Plus, which is a significant step towards achieving the SBM-G phase II goals by 2024-25, an official statement from Ministry of Jal Shakti said.

The table below shows the top performing states in terms of percentage of ODF Plus villages: