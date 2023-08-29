IMD Weather Update Today: Dry Spell Predicted To Continue For Next 5 Days

Northeast India: Light/moderate to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over

Arunachal Pradesh on 29 August;

Assam & Meghalaya from August 31 to September 2 and

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days.

East India: Light/moderate to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on August 29 and 31 and over Odisha on September 2.

South India: Light/moderate scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from August 29 to September 1 and over Kerala from August 20 to 30.

Light/moderate to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (30-40 gusting to 50 kmph) with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from August 29 to September 2, 2023.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on August 29 and September 1 & 2.

There is expected to be limited rainfall activity across the rest of the country for the next five days.

IMD also suggested that hot and humid weather is expected to continue in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema for the next two days.