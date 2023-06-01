IMD Weather Update: Hailstorms, Heavy Rainfall, Heatwave Predicted In These States

BQPrimeNationIMD Weather Update: Hailstorms, Heavy Rainfall, Heatwave Predicted In These States
IMD has issued these warnings for few states from 1st June to 5th June.

01 Jun 2023, 2:40 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo used for representative purpose&nbsp;</p></div>
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for Hailstorms, Heavy rainfall, Hot and Humid weather and Heatwaves on the 1st June, 2nd June, 3rd June, 4th June, 5th June.

In a tweet, IMD mentioned a few states where there are chances of heavy rainfall. These places are : Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh on 1st June, Kerala during 1st to 5th June.

Hailstorms In These States : 

Hailstorm may occur in pockets of Uttarakhand on 1st and 2nd June.

Hot And Humid Weather : 

Hot and humid conditions may occur in pockets of Konkan on 1st and 2nd June. Above normal temperature by 4-6 degree celsius over North East India during the same period.

Heatwave Warning In These States : 

Heatwave likely to continue over Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim till 5th of June and likely to prevail over Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Chattisgarh on the 2nd and 3rd June.

