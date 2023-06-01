IMD Weather Update: Hailstorms, Heavy Rainfall, Heatwave Predicted In These States

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for Hailstorms, Heavy rainfall, Hot and Humid weather and Heatwaves on the 1st June, 2nd June, 3rd June, 4th June, 5th June.

In a tweet, IMD mentioned a few states where there are chances of heavy rainfall. These places are : Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh on 1st June, Kerala during 1st to 5th June.