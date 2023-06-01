IMD Weather Update: Hailstorms, Heavy Rainfall, Heatwave Predicted In These States
IMD has issued these warnings for few states from 1st June to 5th June.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for Hailstorms, Heavy rainfall, Hot and Humid weather and Heatwaves on the 1st June, 2nd June, 3rd June, 4th June, 5th June.
In a tweet, IMD mentioned a few states where there are chances of heavy rainfall. These places are : Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh on 1st June, Kerala during 1st to 5th June.
Warning of the day.#HeavyRainfall #WeatherUpdate #IMD #india@moesgoi@airnewsalerts@DDNewslive@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/VC9Isc7yyC— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 1, 2023
Hailstorms In These States :
Hailstorm may occur in pockets of Uttarakhand on 1st and 2nd June.
Warning of the day. #Hailstorm #WeatherUpdate #IMD #India@moesgoi@airnewsalerts@DDNewslive@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/yeDGsBr3sE— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 1, 2023
Hot And Humid Weather :
Hot and humid conditions may occur in pockets of Konkan on 1st and 2nd June. Above normal temperature by 4-6 degree celsius over North East India during the same period.
Warning of the day.#hotandhumid #Weatherupdate #IMD #India@moesgoi@airnewsalerts@DDNewslive@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/82AkjSSb5u— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 1, 2023
Heatwave Warning In These States :
Heatwave likely to continue over Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim till 5th of June and likely to prevail over Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Chattisgarh on the 2nd and 3rd June.
Warning of the day. #heatwave #WeatherUpdate #IMD #India@moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/bxcyo4bFZB— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 1, 2023