IMD Weather Alert For Delhi And NCR: Thunderstorm With Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Predicted Today

The Indian Meteorological Department, (IMD) has stated that thundershowers with moderate intensity to with heavy intensity rain over isolated places of Delhi and NCR.

A thundercell is moving from south Haryana towards NW-UP across parts of Delhi-NCR. Under its influence, Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas will experience thunderstorm/gusty winds (40-50 kmph) with light & moderate to heavy spell of rainfall till around 6:30 pm today, May 31 2023.