IMD Weather Alert For Delhi And NCR: Thunderstorm With Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Predicted Today
IMD has issued alert on rainfall and thunderstorm around these places of U.P, Delhi, NCR. Here are the list of places.
The Indian Meteorological Department, (IMD) has stated that thundershowers with moderate intensity to with heavy intensity rain over isolated places of Delhi and NCR.
A thundercell is moving from south Haryana towards NW-UP across parts of Delhi-NCR. Under its influence, Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas will experience thunderstorm/gusty winds (40-50 kmph) with light & moderate to heavy spell of rainfall till around 6:30 pm today, May 31 2023.
31/05/2023: 17:00 IST
Thundershower with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR
Under its influence:
Delhi-NCR & adj areas will experience thunderstorm/gusty winds (40-50 kmph)/lighting & moderate to heavy spell of rainfall till around 06:30 pm of today, the 31st May, 2022.
Here are the places where heavy rainfall and thundershowers are expected
Narela
Bawana
Alipur
Kanjhawala
Rohini
Pitampura
Mundaka
Pashchim Vihar
Punjabi Bagh
Rajauri Garden
Budha Jayanti Park
Jafarpur
Nazafgarh
Dwarka
Palam
IGI Airport (Ayanagar)
NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram)
Gannaur
Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana)
Shamli
Muzaffarnagar
Kandhla
Khatauli
Sakoti Tanda
Baraut
Daurala
Khekra
Modinagar
Pilakhua (U.P.)
Loni Dehat
Hindon AF Station
Ghaziabad
Indirapuram
Noida
Greater Noida
Faridabad
Ballabhgarh
Sohana (Haryana)
Bagpat
Meerut
Modinagar
Pilakhua (U.P)
Here is what IMD has mentioned on how you can keep yourself safe in this heavy rainfall in Delhi.
Follow traffic advisories.
Stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible.
Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees.
Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls.
Unplug electrical appliances.
Immediately get out of water bodies.