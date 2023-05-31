BQPrimeNationIMD Weather Alert For Delhi And NCR: Thunderstorm With Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Predicted Today
ADVERTISEMENT

IMD Weather Alert For Delhi And NCR: Thunderstorm With Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Predicted Today

IMD has issued alert on rainfall and thunderstorm around these places of U.P, Delhi, NCR. Here are the list of places.

31 May 2023, 5:50 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>image used for representative purpose</p></div>
image used for representative purpose

The Indian Meteorological Department, (IMD) has stated that thundershowers with moderate intensity to with heavy intensity rain over isolated places of Delhi and NCR.

A thundercell is moving from south Haryana towards NW-UP across parts of Delhi-NCR. Under its influence, Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas will experience thunderstorm/gusty winds (40-50 kmph) with light & moderate to heavy spell of rainfall till around 6:30 pm today, May 31 2023.

Here are the places where heavy rainfall and thundershowers are expected

  • Narela

  • Bawana

  • Alipur

  • Kanjhawala

  • Rohini

  • Pitampura

  • Mundaka

  • Pashchim Vihar

  • Punjabi Bagh

  • Rajauri Garden

  • Budha Jayanti Park

  • Jafarpur

  • Nazafgarh

  • Dwarka

  • Palam

  • IGI Airport (Ayanagar)

  • NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram)

  • Gannaur

  • Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana)

  • Shamli

  • Muzaffarnagar

  • Kandhla

  • Khatauli

  • Sakoti Tanda

  • Baraut

  • Daurala

  • Khekra

  • Modinagar

  • Pilakhua (U.P.)

  • Loni Dehat

  • Hindon AF Station

  • Ghaziabad

  • Indirapuram

  • Noida

  • Greater Noida

  • Faridabad

  • Ballabhgarh

  • Sohana (Haryana) Baraut,

  • Bagpat

  • Meerut

  • Modinagar

  • Pilakhua (U.P)

Here is what IMD has mentioned on how you can keep yourself safe in this heavy rainfall in Delhi.

  • Follow traffic advisories.

  • Stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible.

  • Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees.

  • Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls.

  • Unplug electrical appliances.

  • Immediately get out of water bodies.

  • Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT