IMD Weather Forecast For September 2023: Monsoon Expected To Revive In The Coming Month

Below is the forecast for rainfall and temperature in September 2023.

The expected rainfall across the country in September 2023 is predicted to be within the normal range of 91-109% of the long-term average (LPA). The LPA of rainfall in September, based on data from 1971-2020, is approximately 167.9 mm.

According to the forecast, there is a higher chance of above-normal rainfall in certain regions of northeast India, east India, the foothills of the Himalayas, and some parts of east-central and south peninsular India. However, most areas of the rest of the country are likely going receive normal or below normal rainfall. The white-shaded areas on the map represent the climatological probabilities.

During the month of September, it is expected that maximum temperatures will be above normal in most parts of the country, with the exception of some areas in south peninsular India and certain pockets of west-central India, where temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal.

Additionally, it is expected that minimum temperatures will be above normal in most parts of the country, except for some areas in extreme north India, where temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal.