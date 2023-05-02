IMD Weather Forecast And Update: Rainfall & Thunderstorms Expected In These Cities Of The Country
IMD has warned that enhanced thunderstorm activity will likely continue over the country during 1st & 2nd May
The IMD forecast predicts that temperatures in India will remain near or below normal for the next five days. It also indicates that no parts of India will experience heatwave conditions during this time.
Rainfall & Hailstorms In Most Of The Parts In India :
On Monday, the India Meteorological Department reported heavy rainfall in various parts of India such as West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Goa. Additionally, regions such as Rajasthan, Bihar. Hailstorm in East Madhya Pradesh on 2nd and 3rd May, over Vidarbha and Chattisgarh.
Rainfall and Thunderstorms In These Following Cities :
The forecast for the next five days predicts widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in Northwest India. States including Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh may also experience hailstorms. Additionally, parts of central India, such as Madhya Pradesh, are likely to see widespread rainfall with thunderstorms.
Heavy Rainfall In These Following Cities :
Several regions in India are expected to experience heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, including West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya over the next five to seven days.
Heavy rainfall for the next three days on Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya.