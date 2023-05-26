Monsoon Forecast 2023: 'El Nino' A Concern Amid Normal Monsoon Prediction By IMD
IMD also shared the monthly rainfall and temperature forecast for June 2023.
The India Meteorological Department held a press conference on Friday noon to discuss the Long Range Forecast for the Southwest Monsoon in 2023, as well as the Monthly Rainfall and Temperature Forecast for June this year. Dr. D.S. Pai, Sc-G and Head of EMRC and NWP at IMD, was the speaker at the conference.
Here Are The Major Highlights Of The IMD Press Conference :
IMD predicts a 'normal' monsoon for the year. Rainfall during June-September is expected to be 96% of the long-term average, with an error margin of +/-4%.
The southwest monsoon is expected to progress into additional areas of the south bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and Andaman & Nicobar Island within the next two days. There is a possibility of a cyclonic circulation (CYCIR) forming over the north Andaman Sea around May 29, which could potentially enhance the monsoon flow.
The anticipated beginning of the monsoon season in Kerala is June 4.
Several regions in India have experienced temperature anomalies of over 4.5 degrees Celsius, leading to a potential reduction in heatwave conditions in some areas.
The Indian federal weather office predicts a "normal" monsoon this year but has acknowledged a significant possibility of El Nino.
When Will Monsoon Hit Kerala In 2023?
What Is El Nino?
El Nino is identified by the presence of warm waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America and is frequently associated with reduced monsoon winds and arid conditions in India. This year, El Nino conditions have emerged following a three-year duration of La Nina, which usually results in intense precipitation during monsoon season and is the polar opposite of El Nino.
According to the IMD, El Nino conditions are anticipated to occur in July and may affect the second half of the monsoon season.