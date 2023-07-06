BQPrimeNationMonsoon Update: Red, Orange Alert Issued For Maharashtra And Other States: Check List Here
Monsoon Update: Red, Orange Alert Issued For Maharashtra And Other States: Check List Here

IMD released heavy rainfall alerts for states like Maharashtra, Odisha, and others. Check the full list here.

06 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Heavy rains have been reported across Kerala, Karnataka. Image used for representational purposes.</p></div>
Heavy rains have been reported across Kerala, Karnataka. Image used for representational purposes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed several states in the country on red, orange and yellow alert due to expected heavy rainfall. It has also provided a list of locations where heavy rainfall is possible.

The central weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall in some parts of Maharashtra and heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy at isolated places in states like Orissa and other parts of Maharashtra.

Here is the weather forecast warning for the states :

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over

  • Konkan & Goa

  • Madhya Maharashtra

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over

  • Odisha

  • Gujarat

  • Vidarbha

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Coastal Karnataka

  • Kerala & Mahe

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Assam & Meghalaya

  • Nagaland

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram & Tripura

  • Sub-Himalaya WestBengal

  • Sikkim

  • Bihar

  • Himachal Pradesh

  • Uttarakhand

  • Jammu-Kashmir

  • Ladakh

  • Gilgit

  • Baltistan

  • Muzaffarabad

  • Uttar Pradesh

  • Punjab

  • Haryana

  • Chandigarh

  • Delhi

  • Rajasthan

  • Madhya Pradesh

  • Marathwada

  • Coastal Andhra Pradesh

  • Yanam

  • Telangana

  • Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

  • Puducherry & Karaikal.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind (30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over

  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands & with lightning at Arunachal Pradesh

  • Assam & Meghalaya

  • Nagaland

  • Manipur

  • Mizoram & Tripura

  • West Bengal & Sikkim

  • Bihar

  • Jharkhand

  • Uttar Pradesh

  • Uttarakhand

  • East Rajasthan

  • Madhya Pradesh

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Vidarbha

  • Madhya Maharashtra

  • Marathwada

  • Coastal Andhra Pradesh

  • Yanam

  • Telangana

  • Tamil Nadu

  • Puducherry & Karaikal and Karnataka.

Impact Of Heavy Rainfall

  • Flooding of roads, water logging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses in urban areas.

  • Reduction in visibility.

  • Disruption of traffic in major cities due to waterlogging.

  • Increased travel time due to water logging issues.

  • Localized landslides/mudslides.

  • Damage to horticulture and standing crops due to inundation.

