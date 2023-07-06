Monsoon Update: Red, Orange Alert Issued For Maharashtra And Other States: Check List Here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed several states in the country on red, orange and yellow alert due to expected heavy rainfall. It has also provided a list of locations where heavy rainfall is possible.

The central weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall in some parts of Maharashtra and heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy at isolated places in states like Orissa and other parts of Maharashtra.

Here is the weather forecast warning for the states :