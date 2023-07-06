Monsoon Update: Red, Orange Alert Issued For Maharashtra And Other States: Check List Here
IMD released heavy rainfall alerts for states like Maharashtra, Odisha, and others. Check the full list here.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed several states in the country on red, orange and yellow alert due to expected heavy rainfall. It has also provided a list of locations where heavy rainfall is possible.
The central weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall in some parts of Maharashtra and heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy at isolated places in states like Orissa and other parts of Maharashtra.
Here is the weather forecast warning for the states :
06 July 2023: #Weather Warning— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) July 6, 2023
Source: @Indiametdept
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over
Konkan & Goa
Madhya Maharashtra
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over
Odisha
Gujarat
Vidarbha
Chhattisgarh
Coastal Karnataka
Kerala & Mahe
Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam & Meghalaya
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram & Tripura
Sub-Himalaya WestBengal
Sikkim
Bihar
Himachal Pradesh
Uttarakhand
Jammu-Kashmir
Ladakh
Gilgit
Baltistan
Muzaffarabad
Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Delhi
Rajasthan
Madhya Pradesh
Marathwada
Coastal Andhra Pradesh
Yanam
Telangana
Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu
Puducherry & Karaikal.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind (30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over
Andaman & Nicobar Islands & with lightning at Arunachal Pradesh
Assam & Meghalaya
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram & Tripura
West Bengal & Sikkim
Bihar
Jharkhand
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
East Rajasthan
Madhya Pradesh
Chhattisgarh
Vidarbha
Madhya Maharashtra
Marathwada
Coastal Andhra Pradesh
Yanam
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
Puducherry & Karaikal and Karnataka.
Impact Of Heavy Rainfall
Flooding of roads, water logging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses in urban areas.
Reduction in visibility.
Disruption of traffic in major cities due to waterlogging.
Increased travel time due to water logging issues.
Localized landslides/mudslides.
Damage to horticulture and standing crops due to inundation.