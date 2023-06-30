BQPrimeNationIMD Issues Orange Alert For The Next Few Days In These States
IMD Issues Orange Alert For The Next Few Days In These States

These regions will see extended spells of heavy to very heavy rainfalls for next few days.

30 Jun 2023, 4:42 PM IST
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and north Madhya Maharashtra regions, including Mumbai, this week.
In its daily forecast, the India Meteorlogical Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for many states in India indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next few days. Here are the regions that will get affected by the rainfall.

Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely to continue over the region during next 2 days

Isolated Heavy rainfall very likely over:

  • Uttarakhand on 30th June, 03rd & 04th July

  • West Rajasthan & West Uttar Pradesh on 30th June

  • East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 30th June & 01st July

Isolated Heavy to very Heavy rainfall is very likely over:

  • East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 30th June

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls very likely over:

  • Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim

  • Bihar

  • Assam & Meghalaya

  • Arunachal Pradesh during next 5 days

Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over:

  • Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days

Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated Heavy to very Heavy rainfall is very likely over:

  • Konkan & Goa

  • Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 5 days

  • Gujarat State during next 2 days

Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over:

  • Gangetic West Bengal on 30th June & 03rd July

  • Jharkhand on the 03rd and Odisha on 03rd & 04th July

Light/moderate scattered to widespread rainfall very likely over:

  • Kerala & Mahe

  • Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days

Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over:

  • Coastal Karnataka & Kerala during next 5 days

  • South Interior Karnataka & Tamil Nadu during 02nd-04th July

  • Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Rayalaseema on 03rd & 04th July

  • Telangana on 04th July

Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over:

  • Coastal Karnataka

  • Kerala and Tamil Nadu on 03rd & 04th July

