IMD Issues Orange Alert For The Next Few Days In These States
These regions will see extended spells of heavy to very heavy rainfalls for next few days.
In its daily forecast, the India Meteorlogical Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for many states in India indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next few days. Here are the regions that will get affected by the rainfall.
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely to continue over the region during next 2 days
Isolated Heavy rainfall very likely over:
Uttarakhand on 30th June, 03rd & 04th July
West Rajasthan & West Uttar Pradesh on 30th June
East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 30th June & 01st July
Isolated Heavy to very Heavy rainfall is very likely over:
East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 30th June
Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls very likely over:
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim
Bihar
Assam & Meghalaya
Arunachal Pradesh during next 5 days
Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over:
Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days
Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated Heavy to very Heavy rainfall is very likely over:
Konkan & Goa
Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 5 days
Gujarat State during next 2 days
Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over:
Gangetic West Bengal on 30th June & 03rd July
Jharkhand on the 03rd and Odisha on 03rd & 04th July
Light/moderate scattered to widespread rainfall very likely over:
Kerala & Mahe
Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days
Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over:
Coastal Karnataka & Kerala during next 5 days
South Interior Karnataka & Tamil Nadu during 02nd-04th July
Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Rayalaseema on 03rd & 04th July
Telangana on 04th July
Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over:
Coastal Karnataka
Kerala and Tamil Nadu on 03rd & 04th July