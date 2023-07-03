IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning Till 5th July In These States
IMD released heavy rainfall for states like Madhya Maharashtra, Goa and other states. Check the state list here.
Indian Meteorological Department, IMD predicted intense rainfall over South Peninsular India (Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, as well as the union territories of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Puducherry) and Konkan & Goa during next 4-5 days.
Here are other places where IMD has issued warnings for heavy rainfall for the next few days.
Isolated hefty rainfall is likely over Kerala from the 03rd to the 05th and in Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on the 04th of July.
Light to moderate rainfall is likely in the Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra in the next 5 days, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. In addition, the Gujarat region can expect rainfall on the 03rd, and the Gujarat state on the 06th and 07th of July.
Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Konkan & Goa during the 05th-07th; ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on the 06th & 07th of July.
Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur during the next 5 days with extremely heavy falls over Meghalaya on 03rd & 04th
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 03rd July.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 03rd; over Bihar, Jharkhand on 03rd & 04th, and over Odisha during 05th- 07th July.
Light/moderate reasonably widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated Heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand during the next 5 days and East Uttar Pradesh from 03rd-05th and Himachal Pradesh from 05th & 06th July.