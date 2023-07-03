IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning Till 5th July In These States

Indian Meteorological Department, IMD predicted intense rainfall over South Peninsular India (Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, as well as the union territories of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Puducherry) and Konkan & Goa during next 4-5 days.

Here are other places where IMD has issued warnings for heavy rainfall for the next few days.