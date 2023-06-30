Monsoon & El Niño Update: IMD Predicts Normal To Above Normal Rainfall in July

on June 30, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) provided a major update on the rainfall activity for the month of July where they have mentioned that it is expected to be normal to above normal across the country.

It is likely to be above normal in central India, south and east India, and parts of Northeast and Northwest India. The monthly rainfall over the country is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 percent) and within positive side of the normal.

Below-normal rainfall is expected in many areas of the northwest, northeast, and southeast peninsular India.