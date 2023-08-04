IMD Issues Orange Alert With Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Prediction For Next 3 Days For These States
A low-pressure system is bringing heavy rains to Madhya Pradesh, with the potential for localized flooding
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest press release has mentioned that a low-pressure area has formed over northeast Madhya Pradesh & neighborhood regions which is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall over the state of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, August 4.
It also stated that regions of Northwest India will likely receive isolated spells of heavy rainfall during the next 3-4 days.
The states of Bihar and Jharkhand will see an increase in rainfall activity from August 6 due to the remnant of a low-pressure area formed over Madhya Pradesh.
IMD has mentioned that yesterday’s depression over north Chhattisgarh & neighborhood has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region at 5:30 PM IST on August 3 and further into a low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh & neighborhood areas at 8:30 AM IST as of today, 4th August 2023.
Orange Alert Issued For These States
Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar:
These states will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall of around 115.6 to 204.4 mm on August 4.
Uttarakhand
This state will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall of around 115.6 to 204.4 mm from August 4 to August 6.
The weather department has also warned of localized flooding occurring in these regsions due to the heavy downpour.
Weather Forecast and Warnings For Other Regions
Northwest India
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh during August 4-8.
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on August 4-6
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in the region of East Rajasthan on August 4-5 and Jammu on August 5.
Central India
Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh on August 4-5 with possibility of very heavy downpour on August 4.
Northeast India
Light/moderate to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur during the next 5 days.
West India
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on August 4, with a reduction in rainfall activity thereafter.
South India
Subdued rainfall activity is expected over the region during the next 5 days. Hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu on August 4-5.