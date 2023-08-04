IMD Issues Orange Alert With Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Prediction For Next 3 Days For These States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest press release has mentioned that a low-pressure area has formed over northeast Madhya Pradesh & neighborhood regions which is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall over the state of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, August 4.

It also stated that regions of Northwest India will likely receive isolated spells of heavy rainfall during the next 3-4 days.

The states of Bihar and Jharkhand will see an increase in rainfall activity from August 6 due to the remnant of a low-pressure area formed over Madhya Pradesh.

IMD has mentioned that yesterday’s depression over north Chhattisgarh & neighborhood has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region at 5:30 PM IST on August 3 and further into a low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh & neighborhood areas at 8:30 AM IST as of today, 4th August 2023.