Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For The Next 5 Days In These States
Several states in India will receive heavy rainfall in the next 5 days. Here is the list shared by IMD today.
The India Metorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall alert for the various states in India. For the next 5 days, these states might face heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Here are the list of regions where the central weather forecasting agency has predicted rainfall:
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Multiple Regions Over Next 5 Days— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 6, 2023
Monsoon Prediction For The Next 5 Days
Strong surface wind (40-50 KMPH) is likely in some places over Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on 6th July.
Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall is likely in some places over Assam & Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Kerala & Mahe and Coastal Karnataka on 6th July and Saurashtra & Kutch on 8th July.
Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall is likely in some places over:
Odisha on 6th July
Jharkhand 6th to 7th July
Madhya Maharashtra from 6th to 8th July
In parts of Southern India heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue for the next 2 days and then decrease gradually.
In parts of Northeast India, Uttarakhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Gujarat region heavy rainfall to continue for the next 5 days.
West Rajasthan - 8th to 10th July
Saurashtra, Kutch - 6th, 7th & 9th July.
Heavy rainfall is likely in some places over central parts of India for 2 days then gradually decrease.
North-West parts of India will see heavy rainfall continue for the next 5 days and may intensify from 8th to 9th July.
In the eastern region and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura - Heavy rainfall will continue for the next 5 days.
Impact Of The Rainfall
Localize flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.
Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.
Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.
Minor damage to kutcha roads.
Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.
Localized landslides/mudslides.
Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.
It may lead to rivering flooding in some river catchments.
Action Suggested By IMD
Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.
Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.
Avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often.
Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.