IMD Places India on Red & Orange Alert With Heavy Rainfall Prediction
IMD places India on red and orange alert with expected heavy rainfall in states like Uttarakhand, Assam and others.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed several states on orange and red alert due to expected heavy rainfall.
IMD tweeted about the places where heavy rainfall is possible from 13 July - 15 July.
Here is the weather forecast warning for the states:
Red Alert In These Places
Extremely heavy rainfall might occur in Uttarakhand from 13-14 July.
Extremely heavy rainfall might occur in Sub-Himalyan West Bengal & Sikkim from 13-14 July.
IMD also shared that there is a potential impact of flooding, landslides, and flash floods and has advised to avoid areas prone to water logging and stay away from vulnerable structures.
#RedAlert: Sub-Himalayan #WestBengal & #Sikkim are gearing up for heavy to very heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) on 13th and 14th July.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 13, 2023
Stay safe! #RainfallAlert #preparedness #staysafe #Monsoon #Monsoon2023 @moesgoi@DDNewslive@airnewsalerts@ndmaindia@gangtokmet pic.twitter.com/Z4LAbV8LzR
Orange Alert In These States :
Very heavy rainfall might occur in West Madhya Pradesh on 13 July.
Very heavy rainfall might occur in Uttarakhand from 15 -17 July.
Very heavy rainfall might occur in Uttar Pradesh from 13 -14 July.
Very heavy rainfall might occur in Assam from 13 -14 July.
IMD also mentioned the potential impact of flooding and landslides and has advised avoiding areas prone to water logging and staying away from vulnerable structures.
#OrangeAlert: #Assam likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during 13th to 14th July.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 13, 2023
Stay safe! #WeatherAlert #HeavyRainfallAlert #Monsoon2023 #Assamweather #WeatherUpdate @moesgoi@DDNewslive@airnewsalerts@ndmaindia @GuwahatiRmc pic.twitter.com/4mqmN5uGf4