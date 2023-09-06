Monsoon 2023 Latest: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These Regions In The Coming Days
Active monsoon conditions likely to continue over many parts of peninsular, central & adjoining east India during next 3-4 days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall activity over many parts of Central India & East India during next 3-4 days.
As per the latest press release issued by IMD, a cyclonic circulation is currently located over south interior Odisha and surrounding areas, and extends to the middle tropospheric levels.
The Monsoon Trough is currently south of its usual position and is expected to remain there for the next 4-5 days.
There is a high chance of heavy rainfall in some regions of India from 6th to 10th September.
Here is the list of all the regions where IMD has predicted heavy rainfall activity
IMD Latest Weather Forecast
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Odisha during 6th-8th September, over Jharkhand on 7th & 8th September, over Bihar on 8th & 9th September and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 7th & 10th September.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka on 6th September, over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe from 6th-10th September, over Coastal Karnataka from 7th-10th September and over South Interior Karnataka from 8th-10th September.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh from 6th-10th September; over Vidarbha on 6th & 7th September and over Chhattisgarh on 6th September.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Marathwada on 06th & 07th September, over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from 7th-10th September and over Gujarat Region on 7th & 8th September.
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya from 8th-10th September, over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from 7th-10th September.
Northwest India: Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan from 6th-8th September, over East Uttar Pradesh on 8th September and over Uttarakhand from 8th-10th September.