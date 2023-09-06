Monsoon 2023 Latest: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These Regions In The Coming Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall activity over many parts of Central India & East India during next 3-4 days.

As per the latest press release issued by IMD, a cyclonic circulation is currently located over south interior Odisha and surrounding areas, and extends to the middle tropospheric levels.

The Monsoon Trough is currently south of its usual position and is expected to remain there for the next 4-5 days.

There is a high chance of heavy rainfall in some regions of India from 6th to 10th September.

Here is the list of all the regions where IMD has predicted heavy rainfall activity