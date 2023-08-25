BQPrimeNationIMD Issues 'Red' And 'Orange' Alert Predicting Heavy Rains In Several States; Check Full Weather Forecast
ADVERTISEMENT

IMD Issues 'Red' And 'Orange' Alert Predicting Heavy Rains In Several States; Check Full Weather Forecast

IMD shared heavy rainfall alert for these states, check the states here.

25 Aug 2023, 6:09 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source : Unsplash</p></div>
Source : Unsplash

The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued 'Red' and 'Orange' alert in several states on 25 August, 2023.

Here are the states that might receive heavy rainfall:

The weather agency shared that there is a potential chance of isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.2mm) expected in Sub-Himalayan, West-Bengal and Sikkim on 25 August.

IMD declared an 'Orange' alert for Arunachal Pradesh on 25 August for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm), the weather agency requested the citizens to stay safe.

Another state that might receive heavy rainfall from 25 August to 27 August (115.6 to 204.4 mm) in Assam & Meghalaya.

IMD placed an Orange Alert in Bihar for isolated Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 25 August.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT