IMD Issues 'Red' And 'Orange' Alert Predicting Heavy Rains In Several States; Check Full Weather Forecast
IMD shared heavy rainfall alert for these states, check the states here.
The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued 'Red' and 'Orange' alert in several states on 25 August, 2023.
Here are the states that might receive heavy rainfall:
The weather agency shared that there is a potential chance of isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.2mm) expected in Sub-Himalayan, West-Bengal and Sikkim on 25 August.
Red Alert: Potential isolated Heavy to Very heavy with Extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.2mm) expected in #SubHimalayan #WestBengal & #Sikkim on 25th August. Stay Prepared, Stay Safe! #WeatherUpdate #RedAlert #Heavyrainfall @moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/W79dPT1SwC— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 25, 2023
IMD declared an 'Orange' alert for Arunachal Pradesh on 25 August for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm), the weather agency requested the citizens to stay safe.
Stay prepared, #ArunachalPradesh! An Orange Alert has been issued for isolated Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on August 25th. Stay safe! #WeatherAlert #RainfallPrediction #ArunachalWeather #StaySafe @moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/b8xEjb8mEE— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 25, 2023
Another state that might receive heavy rainfall from 25 August to 27 August (115.6 to 204.4 mm) in Assam & Meghalaya.
Brace yourselves for heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) in #Assam & #Meghalaya from 25th to 27th August. Stay safe!— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 25, 2023
IMD placed an Orange Alert in Bihar for isolated Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 25 August.
Attention #Bihar! An Orange Alert has been issued for isolated Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on August 25th. Stay safe! #WeatherAlert #RainfallWarning #BiharWeather #SafetyFirst @moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/6j46BdpgEj— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 25, 2023