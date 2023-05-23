IMD Weather Forecast Today: Heatwave, Heavy Rainfall And Squally Winds Warning Issued For These States

IMD predicts isolated heavy rain in various regions on specific dates.

Himachal Pradesh may experience heavy rain on the 23rd and 24th of May.

Assam and Meghalaya on the 23rd, 25th, and 26th of May. Kerala on 23rd, 25th, 26th, and 27th May. Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi on 24th May.

Bihar on 24th and 25th May. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 24th and 26th May. Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 25th and 26th May.

Additionally, isolated heavy to very heavy rain may occur over Assam and Meghalaya on 24th May.