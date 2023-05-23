IMD Weather Forecast Today: Heatwave, Heavy Rainfall And Squally Winds Warning Issued For These States
IMD has issued weather alert for the next three days.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for squally winds, isolated heavy rains, and heatwaves.
In a tweet, IMD mentioned Squally Winds (50-60 kmph) in West Bengal & Sikkim on the 23rd and 24th of May. In Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura on 24th May. In Uttarakhand on 24th & 25th May and in West Uttar Pradesh on 25th May.
Warning of the day.#wind #india #weather #IMD #windstorm@DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @ndmaindia @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/v2Y4JGebzN— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2023
Heatwave Warnings For These States :
According to IMD, there is a chance for Heatwaves in few states. These situations may occur in Haryana, Delhi, East Jharkhand, Southwest Uttar Pradesh, and North Madhya Pradesh on May 23.
Warning of the day.#india #weather #Heatwave #IMD @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @moesgoi @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/tYLZw9wpBL— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2023
Isolated Heavy Rainfall Alert For These States:
IMD predicts isolated heavy rain in various regions on specific dates.
Himachal Pradesh may experience heavy rain on the 23rd and 24th of May.
Assam and Meghalaya on the 23rd, 25th, and 26th of May. Kerala on 23rd, 25th, 26th, and 27th May. Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi on 24th May.
Bihar on 24th and 25th May. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 24th and 26th May. Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 25th and 26th May.
Additionally, isolated heavy to very heavy rain may occur over Assam and Meghalaya on 24th May.
Warning of the day.#india #IMD #heavyrain #weather #rainfall@DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/W8VZaikucy— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2023