Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Heatwave Alert Issued For These States By IMD Today
IMD has issued warnings for a few states from 2nd to 6th June.
The Indian Meteorological Department has (IMD) issued warnings for a few states for Hailstorms, Heavy rainfall, and Heatwaves from June 2 to June 6.
In a tweet, IMD mentioned few states where there are chances of heavy rainfall.
These places are - Isolated places of Kerala and Andaman Nicobar Island on 3rd to 5th June.
Warning of the day.#HeavyRainfall #WeatherUpdate #IndiaMeteorologicalDepartment #observation #india@moesgoi @airnewsalerts @ndmaindia @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/qsmqqrcCyJ— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 2, 2023
Hailstorm In These States:
Hailstorms may occur in Uttarakhand on 2nd June, Madhya Maharashtra on 4th June.
Warning of the day.#hailstorm #WeatherUpdate #IndiaMeteorologicalDepartment #india@moesgoi @airnewsalerts @ndmaindia @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/HWcw0PfWUF— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 2, 2023
Heatwave Warning In These States:
Heatwave likely to continue over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim till 6th of June and likely to prevail over Madhya Maharashtra on 2nd and 3rd June and over Vidarbha during 2nd to 4th June.
Warning of the day.#heatwave #WeatherUpdate #IndiaMeteorologicalDepartment #observation #india@moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/bOSB7G4vOA— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 2, 2023