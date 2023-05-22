IMD Heatwave Warning For North India, Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Also Expected In Some States

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for a few states today for isolated heavy rain, dust storms, and heatwaves. In a tweet, IMD mentioned that isolated heavy rain may occur over the South Interior of Karnataka, South Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Meghalaya on May 22. On May 23 and 24, over Jammu Kashmir & Himachal Pradesh, over Punjab on 24th May and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during May 24 to May 26.