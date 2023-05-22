IMD Heatwave Warning For North India, Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Also Expected In Some States
IMD issued an alert for a few states today for isolated heavy rain, dust storms, and heat waves
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for a few states today for isolated heavy rain, dust storms, and heatwaves. In a tweet, IMD mentioned that isolated heavy rain may occur over the South Interior of Karnataka, South Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Meghalaya on May 22. On May 23 and 24, over Jammu Kashmir & Himachal Pradesh, over Punjab on 24th May and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during May 24 to May 26.
Heatwave Warning For These States
Heatwave situations also might occur in pockets of south Uttar Pradesh, South Haryana, Delhi, Northeast Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal on May 22 and in Jharkhand on May 22 and May 23.
Warning of the day#india #weather #IMD #Heatwave @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/a28hePUpkl— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 22, 2023
Heavy Rainfall Alert For These States
Warning of the day.#weather #heavyrain #IMD #India @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/Mm4iMh2DPb— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 22, 2023
It is also predicted by IMD that isolated heavy to very Heavy Rain may occur over Assam & Meghalaya on the May 23 & May 24. It is also predicted that Dust Storms may occur in pockets of Rajasthan during May 23 to May 26 period
Dust Storm Alert For These States
Warning of the day.#duststorm #hotweather #weather #IMD #india@DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/qzqvIUqCoh— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 22, 2023
Thunderstorm Alert For These States
IMD also predicted light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in some states. These states are Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Interior Odisha, South Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, Kerala. Hailstorm activity is also predicted over Central Madhya Pradesh during this period.
Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm due to intense convictive clouds.#weather #rainfall #India #IMD@DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/UOgqkX3YPp— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 22, 2023