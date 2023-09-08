Monsoon 2023 Forecast: IMD Shares Weather Forecast Till September 20
As per IMD's prediction, the monsoon was revived over east Central India and adjoining areas of Peninsular India on 4th September
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its press release on Thursday shared an extended range weather forecast for the next two weeks, till September 20.
As per IMD's prediction, the monsoon has revived over east Central India and adjoining areas of Peninsular India starting from 4th September.
There is a cyclonic circulation located over central parts of interior Odisha & adjoining Chhattisgarh that extends up to middle tropospheric levels.
Overall monsoon rainfall in India is expected to be near normal, except in certain areas of northwest and south Peninsular India during this week.
Weather Forecast for various regions in India
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 7-12 September and Arunachal Pradesh on 10 September. Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over the region during the rest of the days of the week.
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Odisha on 7, 8, 12 & 13 September, over Jharkhand on 7 & 8 September; over Bihar on 8 September, over Gangetic West Bengal on 7 September and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 10-11 September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha on 7 September. Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over the region during the rest of the days of the week.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during 7–9 September, over Vidarbha on 7 & 8 September and over Chhattisgarh on 7, 12 & 13 September.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 7 September; and over East Madhya Pradesh on 8 September.
Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall is very likely over the region during the rest of the days of the week.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka on 7 September, over Coastal Karnataka from 8-10 September, over South Interior Karnataka on 7, 9 & 10 September over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe from 7-11 September. Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over the region during the rest days of the week.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Marathawada on 7 & 8 September; over Konkan & Goa from 7 & 11 September; over Madhya Maharashtra from 7-9 September and over Gujarat Region on 7, 8 & 9 September. Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over the region during the rest of the days of the week.
Northwest India: Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 7 & 08 September.