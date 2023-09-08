Monsoon 2023 Forecast: IMD Shares Weather Forecast Till September 20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its press release on Thursday shared an extended range weather forecast for the next two weeks, till September 20.

As per IMD's prediction, the monsoon has revived over east Central India and adjoining areas of Peninsular India starting from 4th September.

There is a cyclonic circulation located over central parts of interior Odisha & adjoining Chhattisgarh that extends up to middle tropospheric levels.

Overall monsoon rainfall in India is expected to be near normal, except in certain areas of northwest and south Peninsular India during this week.