I-T Raids Underway At Properties Of G Square, Find Out More About This Real Estate Firm
Income Tax officials have started conducting raids at more than 50 properties of private real estate developer G Square in TN
The Income Tax department launched searches at the premises of G Square, a prominent real estate firm in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, over allegations of its close ties with the ruling party and family members of state Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Supremo M K Stalin.
On Monday, ANI sources confirmed that the Income Tax department had conducted searches at different locations in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, at the premises of G Square.
The controversy surrounding G Square was triggered by K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu state president of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), who released a document titled 'DMK Files.' In the document, Annamalai alleged that G Square's revenue had witnessed a manifold increase since 2019 due to its links with Tamil Nadu's ruling party. He also claimed that the company had close ties with DMK Ministers, co-workers, and other ruling party leaders.
The ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, has taken legal action against the K Annamalai, over his graft allegations against the party, its President, and CM M K Stalin. The DMK has issued a 10-page legal notice demanding an apology and damages to the tune of Rs 500 crore.
Know All About G Square
G Square Realtors is a private business that was established on October 12, 2012. It is recognised as a non-government business and is listed with the Chennai Registrar of Companies. The Income Tax Department previously conducted a raid on the business in 2019.
G square Realtors is spread across South India which mainly covers Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysore and Bellary. They have completed many projects but below mentioned are some major projects which has been handed over to the customers
Who Are The Directors Of G Square?
G Square Realtors Private Limited has two directors - Rangaswamy Ramajayam and Sreekala
List Of Completed Projects By G Square Realtors
G Square Omega (Padur, Chennai)
G Square Northern Ally (Madhavaram, Chennai)
G Square Crystal (Karapakkam, Chennai)
G Square Palacia (Ring Road, Mysore)
G Square Pinnacle (RR Nagar, Mysore)