I-T Raids Underway At Properties Of G Square, Find Out More About This Real Estate Firm

G Square Realtors is a private business that was established on October 12, 2012. It is recognised as a non-government business and is listed with the Chennai Registrar of Companies. The Income Tax Department previously conducted a raid on the business in 2019.

G square Realtors is spread across South India which mainly covers Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysore and Bellary. They have completed many projects but below mentioned are some major projects which has been handed over to the customers