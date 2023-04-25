How To Check JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Results? Check Details Here
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 result is expected to be declared today and the final answer key has already been released.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will reportedly release the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 result on Tuesday, April 25. Although the precise release date and time has not been officially announced, it is anticipated to come out today.
JEE Mains Result 2023 Session 2: How To Download
JEE Mains Result 2023 Session 2 is the scorecard of the JEE Mains conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in India. For admission to different engineering colleges throughout India, there is a national-level engineering entrance test. From the NTA's official website, it is simple to download the JEE Mains Session 2 results.
Follow These Steps To Download Your JEE Mains Result 2023 Session 2:
Visit the official website of the NTA – www.nta.nic.in
Click on the “JEE Mains Result 2023 Session 2” link on the homepage
Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth
Click on the “Submit” button
The JEE Mains Result 2023 Session 2 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.
Once the result is declared, a direct link will be updated on the website for candidates to access.
The provisional answer key was released by NTA a few days ago, and objections against it were invited. After considering the objections, the final answer key was prepared and released on April 24, 2023. Candidates who took the exam can download the final answer key from the official website by following the steps mentioned below:
Visit the official website –jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the link for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Final Answer Key on the homepage
A new PDF will open, download, and save it for future references.
Candidates can also refer to the final answer key to estimate their total JEE Main marks.
Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main Session 2 exam, which was held from April 6 to 15, 2023. The result is expected to be declared today, and candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates.
The JEE Main exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in various prestigious institutions in India. The exam is held in multiple sessions, and candidates can take the exam as many times as they wish to improve their score.