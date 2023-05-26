Hottest Jobs In India 2023: Report by Teamlease

TeamLease Services, India's leading people supply chain organizations has recently released its annual 'Jobs and Salary Primer Report' for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to a recent report, there has been a range of salary growth between 3.20% and 10.19% across various industries, which shows a slight decrease compared to the previous year when salary grew between 4.11% and 10.71%.

However, more than 41% of job profiles in different industries have only a 5% pay gap between permanent and temporary jobs. As companies prioritize expansion and technological advancement, there continues to be a significant need for Sales and IT positions.