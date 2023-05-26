Hottest Jobs In India 2023: Report by Teamlease

BQPrimeNationHottest Jobs In India 2023: Report by Teamlease
TeamLease Service has recently released its annual 'Jobs and Salary Primer Report' for the upcoming fiscal year.

26 May 2023, 7:24 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)

TeamLease Services, India's leading people supply chain organizations has recently released its annual 'Jobs and Salary Primer Report' for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to a recent report, there has been a range of salary growth between 3.20% and 10.19% across various industries, which shows a slight decrease compared to the previous year when salary grew between 4.11% and 10.71%.

However, more than 41% of job profiles in different industries have only a 5% pay gap between permanent and temporary jobs. As companies prioritize expansion and technological advancement, there continues to be a significant need for Sales and IT positions.

Here Are Hottes Jobs & Industries: 

  • Battery Testing Engineer (Automobile & Allied Industries) 

  • Lead Magneto Developer (Ecommerce & Tech Startup) 

  • Robotics Instructor (Educational Services)

  • Cloud Architect  (Fast Moving Consumer Durables) 

  • Sr. Biostatistician (Healthcare and Allied Industries) 

  • Data Architect (Industrial Manufacturing and Allied) 

  • Sr. Golang Developer (Telecommunication)

Top Sales and IT Profiles

The report also states some top sales profiles and IT profiles with the average salary growth in each.

Top Sales Profiles:

  • Sales Analyst

  • Digital Marketing Executive

  • Commercial Advisor

  • Customer Marketing Executive

Average salary growth for Sales profiles: 7.75%

Top IT Profiles:

  • Android Developer

  • DevOps Engineer

  • Automation Consultant

  • IT Consultant

Average salary growth for Sales profiles: 7.5%

