Hottest Jobs In India 2023: Report by Teamlease
TeamLease Services, India's leading people supply chain organizations has recently released its annual 'Jobs and Salary Primer Report' for the upcoming fiscal year.
According to a recent report, there has been a range of salary growth between 3.20% and 10.19% across various industries, which shows a slight decrease compared to the previous year when salary grew between 4.11% and 10.71%.
However, more than 41% of job profiles in different industries have only a 5% pay gap between permanent and temporary jobs. As companies prioritize expansion and technological advancement, there continues to be a significant need for Sales and IT positions.
Here Are Hottes Jobs & Industries:
Battery Testing Engineer (Automobile & Allied Industries)
Lead Magneto Developer (Ecommerce & Tech Startup)
Robotics Instructor (Educational Services)
Cloud Architect (Fast Moving Consumer Durables)
Sr. Biostatistician (Healthcare and Allied Industries)
Data Architect (Industrial Manufacturing and Allied)
Sr. Golang Developer (Telecommunication)
Top Sales and IT Profiles
The report also states some top sales profiles and IT profiles with the average salary growth in each.
Top Sales Profiles:
Sales Analyst
Digital Marketing Executive
Commercial Advisor
Customer Marketing Executive
Average salary growth for Sales profiles: 7.75%
Top IT Profiles:
Android Developer
DevOps Engineer
Automation Consultant
IT Consultant
Average salary growth for Sales profiles: 7.5%