Tamil Nadu Monsoon Update: Highest Rainfall Recorded In These Regions Of TN In Past 24 Hours
IMD shared the detailed list of places in Tamil Nadu that received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours.
The southwest monsoon has been strong over Kerala and Telangana, active over Karnataka and Rayalaseema in the past 3-4 days.
Rainfall occurred in most places over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and a few places in Tamil Nadu.
Here is a list of places in Tamil Nadu that received heavy rainfall on July 6, 2023:
IMD Weather Warning For Next 2 Days In South India
In a recent press release, IMD also shared heavy rainfall and Thunderstorm warning in Kerala, Karnataka and other places in South India. Here is the complete list:
Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kerala and Karnataka on 7 July.
Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kerala, Coastal
Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on 8 July.
Thunderstorm & lightning with wind speed reaching 30-40 Kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
Thunderstorm & lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and Telangana on 6 July.
Thunderstorm & lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Telangana on 7 July.
Thunderstorm & lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 8 & 9 July.
Strong surface wind with speed reaching 30-40 Kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over South Interior Karnataka on 7 July.