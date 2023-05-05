Here's More About MCF, Raebareli Which Set A New Record Of Manufacturing 10000 Coaches in April 2023

Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli (formerly known as Rail Coach Factory, Raebareli) is a rail coach manufacturing unit of the Indian Railways at Lalganj near Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2007, Indian Railways initiated the establishment of the third railway passenger coaches manufacturing unit. Although the foundation stone was laid in 2007, construction work resumed in 2009.

In August 2014, they completed the first in-house manufactured coach from scratch till the end. Ever since the unit has accelerated and doubled its production every year.

In December 2015, the unit was named Modern Coach Factory. They determined an estimated plan cost of Rs 3,192 crores and an annual goal of producing 1,000 coaches.

Number of Coaches Produced since inception of the factory