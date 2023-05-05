Here's More About MCF, Raebareli Which Set A New Record Of Manufacturing 10000 Coaches in April 2023
The Modern Rail Coach Factory, Raebareli has acquired a new record of manufacturing 10,000 coaches in April 2023.
It is a remarkable achievement for Indians as the railway passenger coaches manufacturing unit is pursuing excellence. They have set a record for future production and manufacturing units with their undivided passion.
Ministry of Railways announced this milestone through their Twitter handle on May 4.
Driven by excellence, Propelled by dedication!— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 4, 2023
Modern Rail Coach Factory, Raebareli, a production unit of the Indian Railways, has set a new record by manufacturing 10,000 coaches in April 2023, since its inception. pic.twitter.com/uUyLDme9GV
On May 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated this new record and achievement that strengthens the Indian Railways. Further, he congratulated the team for manufacturing 10,000 coaches since its inception and also spoke about how such sincere efforts can boost the 'Make In India' initiate further.
Wonderful! This is a part of the efforts to boost âMake in Indiaâ and strengthen the railways sector. https://t.co/ThRyARLpkM— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2023
Here's What You Need To Know About The Modern Rail Coach Factory In Raebareli
Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli (formerly known as Rail Coach Factory, Raebareli) is a rail coach manufacturing unit of the Indian Railways at Lalganj near Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.
In 2007, Indian Railways initiated the establishment of the third railway passenger coaches manufacturing unit. Although the foundation stone was laid in 2007, construction work resumed in 2009.
In August 2014, they completed the first in-house manufactured coach from scratch till the end. Ever since the unit has accelerated and doubled its production every year.
In December 2015, the unit was named Modern Coach Factory. They determined an estimated plan cost of Rs 3,192 crores and an annual goal of producing 1,000 coaches.
Number of Coaches Produced since inception of the factory
2014-15: 140 coaches
2015-16: 285 coaches
2016-17: 576 coaches
2017-18: 711 coaches
2018-19: 1425 coaches
2019-20: 1920 coaches
2020-21: 1360 coaches
MCF has also proposed to make aluminium coaches potential to operate at speed of 250 km/hr. Expected life of coach is likely to go up to 40 years. This will be manufactured under Make in India initiative.
The unit is overcoming new challenges of manufacturing metro coaches, modern-day coach designs, train sets, bullet train coaches, aluminum body coaches, and high-speed coaches to match future demands.
The inception of this unit was a significant achievement for Indian Railways and is now delivering results to the nation.