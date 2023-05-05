BQPrimeNationHere's More About MCF, Raebareli Which Set A New Record Of Manufacturing 10000 Coaches in April 2023
Here's More About MCF, Raebareli Which Set A New Record Of Manufacturing 10000 Coaches in April 2023

On May 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated this new record and achievement that strengthens the Indian Railways.

05 May 2023, 10:47 PM IST
BQPrime
Here's More About MCF, Raebareli Which Set A New Record Of Manufacturing 10000 Coaches in April 2023
The Modern Rail Coach Factory, Raebareli has acquired a new record of manufacturing 10,000 coaches in April 2023.  

It is a remarkable achievement for Indians as the railway passenger coaches manufacturing unit is pursuing excellence. They have set a record for future production and manufacturing units with their undivided passion. 

Ministry of Railways announced this milestone through their Twitter handle on May 4.

On May 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated this new record and achievement that strengthens the Indian Railways. Further, he congratulated the team for manufacturing 10,000 coaches since its inception and also spoke about how such sincere efforts can boost the 'Make In India' initiate further.

Here's What You Need To Know About The Modern Rail Coach Factory In Raebareli  

Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli (formerly known as Rail Coach Factory, Raebareli) is a rail coach manufacturing unit of the Indian Railways at Lalganj near Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2007, Indian Railways initiated the establishment of the third railway passenger coaches manufacturing unit. Although the foundation stone was laid in 2007, construction work resumed in 2009.  

In August 2014, they completed the first in-house manufactured coach from scratch till the end. Ever since the unit has accelerated and doubled its production every year.  

In December 2015, the unit was named Modern Coach Factory. They determined an estimated plan cost of Rs 3,192 crores and an annual goal of producing 1,000 coaches. 

Number of Coaches Produced since inception of the factory

  • 2014-15: 140 coaches

  • 2015-16: 285 coaches

  • 2016-17: 576 coaches

  • 2017-18: 711 coaches

  • 2018-19: 1425 coaches

  • 2019-20: 1920 coaches

  • 2020-21: 1360 coaches

MCF has also proposed to make aluminium coaches potential to operate at speed of 250 km/hr. Expected life of coach is likely to go up to 40 years. This will be manufactured under Make in India initiative.

The unit is overcoming new challenges of manufacturing metro coaches, modern-day coach designs, train sets, bullet train coaches, aluminum body coaches, and high-speed coaches to match future demands.  

The inception of this unit was a significant achievement for Indian Railways and is now delivering results to the nation.  

