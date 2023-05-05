Here Are The 10 Richest Candidates In Karnataka Elections 2023

Elections in Karnataka are less than a week away and campaigning by political parties is in its final stage. Ahead of the voting on May 10, a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that out of 2,586 candidates, 1,087 or 42% are crorepati.

ADR in its report titled 'Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Analysis of Criminal Background, Financial, Education, Gender and other Details of Candidates', analysed 224 candidates of the BJP and found out that 216 of them have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Similarly, 215 (97%) out of 221 candidates analysed from Congress, 170 (82%) out of 208 candidates analysed from JD(S) and 107(51%) out of 208 candidates analysed from AAP are crorepati.

Let's take a look at the candidates with highest assets.