Here Are The 10 Richest Candidates In Karnataka Elections 2023
A recent report has revealed that out of 2,586 candidates in Karnataka, 1,087 or 42% are crorepati.
Elections in Karnataka are less than a week away and campaigning by political parties is in its final stage. Ahead of the voting on May 10, a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that out of 2,586 candidates, 1,087 or 42% are crorepati.
ADR in its report titled 'Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Analysis of Criminal Background, Financial, Education, Gender and other Details of Candidates', analysed 224 candidates of the BJP and found out that 216 of them have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.
Similarly, 215 (97%) out of 221 candidates analysed from Congress, 170 (82%) out of 208 candidates analysed from JD(S) and 107(51%) out of 208 candidates analysed from AAP are crorepati.
Let's take a look at the candidates with highest assets.
1. Yousuf Shariff
Yousuf Shariff, an independent candidate from Bengaluru is the wealthiest candidate in the 2023 Assembly elections with declared assets of over Rs 1, 633 crore.
2. N Nagaraju
N Nagaraju from BJP is the current Small Scale Industries Minister representing Hosakote constituency in Bangalore Rural district. He has total assets of over Rs 1,609 crore and is the candidate with the highest income as declared in the Income Tax Returns.
3. DK Shivakumar
DK Shivakumar is a seven-time MLA and is the Karnataka Congress chief. The 60-year-old politician, who will contest from Kanakapura constituency has declared total assets of more than Rs. 1,400 crore.
4. Priya Krishna
He is a former Congress legislator from Govindarajan Nagar and is one of the richest candidates in this election. He has declared assets amounting to Rs 1156 crore+
5. Suresha BS
Suresha B S is also a Congress candidate and will be contesting the election from the Hebbal constituency. He owns assets worth Rs 648 Crore+
List Of Top 10 Candidates With The Highest Assets
8 Candidates With Highest Income As Declared In The ITR
Source: ADR Report
According to the ADR report, the average of assets per candidate contesting in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 is Rs 12.26 Crores. In 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections, average assets per candidate for 2560 Candidates was Rs. 7.54 crores.