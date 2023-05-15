Hemkund Sahib: Ahead of Yatra, Travel Ban Imposed On Children, Elders Above 60 Due To Heavy Snow
This year, the number of pilgrims coming to the religious site will be limited.
Ahead of the Hemkund Sahid Yatra, scheduled to begin on May 20, a ban has been imposed on the travel of children and elders above 60 years of age because of heavy snow in the region.
"Due to seven to eight feet of snow in Hemkund Sahib, a ban has been imposed on the travel of children and elders above 60 years of age. The doors of Hemkund Sahib are opening on May 20," read the official notice, as per news agency ANI.
Citing instructions from Chamoli district administration, Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara Management Committee President Narendrajit Singh Bindra informed that the number of pilgrims coming to the pilgrim site will be limited.
Last week, Chamoli collector Himanshu Khurana walked for 18 kilometres and took stock of ongoing preparations for the Hemkund Sahib yatra.
About Hemkund Sahib
Hemkund Sahib is a pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district and it is the highest Gurudwara in the world with a height of 4633 meters above sea level. It is accessible only by foot from Gobindghat on the Rishikesh - Badrinath highway. The main town near Gobindghat is Joshimath.
According to information available on hemkunt.in, the design and construction of the present gurudwara was started in the mid-1960s, after Major General Harkirat Singh, Engineer-in-Chief, Indian Army visited the gurdwara.
Major General Harkirat Singh selected Architect Siali to head the design and construction effort. After that, Architect Siali luddu made annual trips to Hemkund Sahib and organized and supervised complex construction.