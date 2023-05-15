Hemkund Sahib: Ahead of Yatra, Travel Ban Imposed On Children, Elders Above 60 Due To Heavy Snow

Ahead of the Hemkund Sahid Yatra, scheduled to begin on May 20, a ban has been imposed on the travel of children and elders above 60 years of age because of heavy snow in the region.

"Due to seven to eight feet of snow in Hemkund Sahib, a ban has been imposed on the travel of children and elders above 60 years of age. The doors of Hemkund Sahib are opening on May 20," read the official notice, as per news agency ANI.

Citing instructions from Chamoli district administration, Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara Management Committee President Narendrajit Singh Bindra informed that the number of pilgrims coming to the pilgrim site will be limited.

Last week, Chamoli collector Himanshu Khurana walked for 18 kilometres and took stock of ongoing preparations for the Hemkund Sahib yatra.

