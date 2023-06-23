Heavy Rainfall Warning From June 22 to June 26: IMD Report
IMD released a report for heavy rainfall in these areas
As the Southwest Monsoon flow over the Indian subcontinent is strengthening, IMD released a report where they have mentioned a few states where there is a chance of Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall in the next three days.
Here is the list of the places where rain might occur:
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over:
West Assam, Meghalaya on 22nd June
Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls over Assam & Meghalaya on 23rd June
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh on 22nd & 23rd
Nagaland on 22nd June
Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over:
Bihar on 22nd & 23rd
Jharkhand on 22nd
Gangetic West Bengal on 22nd & 25th
Odisha from 22nd-26th
Isolated Very Heavy rainfall over
Odisha 23rd -25th June
Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms & lightning over:
Himachal Pradesh
Uttarakhand
Uttar Pradesh from 23rd-25th
Northwest India from 25th June
Isolated heavy/very heavy rainfall very likely over:
Uttarakhand from 22nd-26th
Himachal Pradesh from 24th-26th
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on the 25th & 26th of June
Isolated heavy to very rainfall is very likely over:
Madhya Pradesh from 23rd-26th
Chhattisgarh from 22nd-26th
Vidarbha from 24th-26th June
Isolated Heavy rainfall also likely over:
South Interior Karnataka
Rayalaseema on 22nd
Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 22nd-24th
Coastal Karnataka & Telangana during 22nd-26th
Interior Karnataka on 25th & 26th June
Madhya Maharashtra
Marathawada
Gujarat Region during 23rd-25th June and increase thereafter
Isolated Heavy rainfall is also likely over
Konkan & Goa during 23rd-26th
Over Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat Region on 25th & 26th June