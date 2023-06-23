BQPrimeNationHeavy Rainfall Warning From June 22 to June 26: IMD Report
Heavy Rainfall Warning From June 22 to June 26: IMD Report

IMD released a report for heavy rainfall in these areas

23 Jun 2023, 3:18 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source : Unsplash&nbsp;</p></div>
As the Southwest Monsoon flow over the Indian subcontinent is strengthening, IMD released a report where they have mentioned a few states where there is a chance of Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall in the next three days.

Here is the list of the places where rain might occur:

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over: 

  • West Assam, Meghalaya on 22nd June

  • Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls over Assam & Meghalaya on 23rd June

  • Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh on 22nd & 23rd 

  • Nagaland on 22nd June

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over: 

  • Bihar on 22nd & 23rd

  • Jharkhand on 22nd

  • Gangetic West Bengal on 22nd & 25th

  • Odisha from 22nd-26th 

Isolated Very Heavy rainfall over

  • Odisha 23rd -25th June

Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms & lightning over: 

  • Himachal Pradesh

  • Uttarakhand

  • Uttar Pradesh from 23rd-25th 

  • Northwest India from 25th June

Isolated heavy/very heavy rainfall very likely over:   

  • Uttarakhand from 22nd-26th

  • Himachal Pradesh from 24th-26th

  • Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on the 25th & 26th of June

Isolated heavy to very rainfall is very likely over: 

  • Madhya Pradesh from 23rd-26th

  • Chhattisgarh from 22nd-26th 

  • Vidarbha from 24th-26th June

Isolated Heavy rainfall also likely over:  

  • South Interior Karnataka

  • Rayalaseema on 22nd

  • Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 22nd-24th

  • Coastal Karnataka & Telangana during 22nd-26th

  •  Interior Karnataka on 25th & 26th June

  • Madhya Maharashtra

  • Marathawada

  • Gujarat Region during 23rd-25th June and increase thereafter

Isolated Heavy rainfall is also likely over 

  • Konkan & Goa during 23rd-26th

  • Over Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat Region on 25th & 26th June

